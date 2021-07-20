Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Four Tips for Writing Authentic Poetry

Mother, wife, interior designer, and advocate for children in need, author Debbie Monteggia is passionate about expressing her authentic voice through poetry. Her poems, reflections, and the quotes gathered in Tears of Change came out of a full range of emotions. Debbie’s work expresses sadness, despair, joy, and an experience of writing she describes as transformational.    […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Calligraphy image for the &quot;Four Tips for Writing Authentic Poetry&quot; article

Mother, wife, interior designer, and advocate for children in need, author Debbie Monteggia is passionate about expressing her authentic voice through poetry. Her poems, reflections, and the quotes gathered in Tears of Change came out of a full range of emotions. Debbie’s work expresses sadness, despair, joy, and an experience of writing she describes as transformational.   

She says about her journey as a poet:

What began as journaling to overcome the anxiety turned into a discovery of my love to write poetry.

Debbie Monteggia

Debbie believes everyone has stories to tell and assures us that we’ll find our stories if we journal. She encourages us to take inspiration for writing poetry from any challenge and to explore feelings in-depth, especially those most uncomfortable. Poetry can seem full of rules about rhyming, meter, and economy of words. Do you find writing poetry a particular challenge? Debbie offers the following tips: 

How to Start Writing and Working with Words
  • Get inspired. Consider a topic or subject you’re passionate about. Write down a word or phrase that comes to mind. Once you’ve made a list, go back and see which words stand out the most, that resonate most with you. Use that word or phrase as the theme or title of your poem.
  • Tell a story in the body of your poem. Again, jot down phrases or words related to your theme. Keep brainstorming about this topic until you have phrases to use in the body of your poem.
  • You can enjoy wordplay and rhymes. Once you have a draft of your poem, go over it and find the places where you would like it to rhyme. You might need to rearrange lines. This is one of Debbie’s favorite and most challenging writing tasks. In the end, however, it all comes together. 
  • Your best friend is a thesaurus! Use lots of verbs and adjectives. Remember, it takes a lot of editing to get the poem right. Don’t get discouraged if it doesn’t come together the first time. Write slowly and have fun; you’ll be amazed at your creativity.
Debbie’s Book: Tears of Change

Debbie Monteggia is passionate about expressing her authentic voice through poetry. She hopes that you will be encouraged to find and listen to your authentic voice by reading her poetry, and to speak your truth in your own poems. Get your copy of Tears of Change and start today.

Advice Anxiety Authority Magazine Business Career Advice Community COVID-19 Creativity Decision Making Education Emotions Entrepreneur Family Happiness Health and Wellness Inspiration Leadership Life Lessons Lifestyle Meditation Mental Health Mindfulness Motivation Parenting Productivity Psychology Purpose Relationships Self-Care Self Improvement Sleep Spirituality Stress Success syndicated Technology Unplug and Recharge Weekly Prompt Well-Being Wellness Wisdom Women Wonder Work Culture Work Smarter

    Desiree Duffy, Founder at Black Chateau

    Desireé Duffy is the founder of Black Chateau, a marketing and public relations agency; Books That Make You, a multi-media brand that promotes books and authors through its award-winning website, podcast, and radio show; and is the license-holder, lead organizer and curator for TEDxResedaBlvd.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Source: Unsplash
    Community//

    Happy National Poetry Month: The Changing Face of Poetry

    by Diana Raab, PhD
    Community//

    Author Elizabeth TenHouten: “To be a great author don’t be afraid of what others will think”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    Grit, The Most Overlooked Ingredient of Success: “Learn to say no”

    by Phil La Duke
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.