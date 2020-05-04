Joey Hubbard, Thrive Global Chief Training Officer

Joe Hubbard has dedicated the last 30 years to coaching and facilitating motivational seminars to assist individuals and professional organizations in improving their lives, their careers and their businesses all over the world. From the general public – including high risk teens and those with life threatening illnesses, to sports teams, and large corporations, Joe is committed to helping people and workforces find direction, stay on course, meet goals, find fulfillment, and experience more happiness and awareness.

Raised in urban Los Angeles, Joe rose above the challenges of the area to receive a football scholarship at UCLA and attend UCSD. He has completed Masters in Psychology and Theology. Following college he began his career as a motivational speaker and performance enhancement coach. He formed the Performance Enhancement Institute and worked as a motivational consultant, director of football operations and football coach for the Los Angeles Rams and the USC and UNLV football teams for more than 14 years.

Joe Hubbard has recently joined Arianna Huffington’s team as Director of Trainings for Thrive Global to conduct Thrive workshops, bringing the principles of “Well-Being” and “Thriving” to companies around the world.

Joe was recently Executive Consultant and Partner for McGhee Productivity, which provides consulting and educational services to businesses to increase productivity, communication, and quality of life. He also serves on the Board and Facilitates for the Educare Foundation, a not for profit agency serving LAUSD helping kids, teachers and parents with issues of self-esteem, life skills, graduation and relationship building.

Joe serves as President and CEO of the Arianna Huffington’s Ignite Good Foundation, serving millennial run not-for-profits in creating successful, sustainable and thriving environments for their employees. He also

volunteers as CEO for Insight Seminars, an organization focused on creating corporate transformation and strategic success through personal effectiveness by empowering people to better serve themselves, their clients, and their company.

With a breadth of experience that includes life enhancing seminars, community service, team building, strategic planning, executive management, individual and group productivity training, inspirational speaking and even professional and collegiate athletic coaching, Joe Hubbard is a superbly credible speaker as well as an effective facilitator for any business or organization.

The list of Joe Hubbard’s clients is extensive and includes organizations all over the globe: Areva T&D UK, LTD., Microsoft, Boeing, H J Heinz, Price Waterhouse Cooper, E & J Gallo, Gates Foundation, GRIST, Cisco, Halliburton and Accenture among many others.