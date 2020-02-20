Attention Adults: Go Outside & Play!

Study after peer-reviewed study shows that time outside makes us fitter, happier, and less stressed out. Florence Williams’s The Nature Fix explains that we are all hard-wired to connect with nature. Even five minutes outside can lower blood pressure and increase a sense of well-being.

In January 2020, the Outdoor Industry Association released a study that showed only 50% of Americans spent time outside for fun last year.

The concern is that we’re becoming an indoor generation – especially kids who are hooked up to digital devices more than ever. That’s not good for our overall health and well-being. Study after peer-reviewed study demonstrates the significant physical and mental health benefits of time in the outdoors. As a society, we all seem too busy to go outside and play.

Photo Credit: Heather White. Hiking trail in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

It’s easy for someone like who me lives in the Greater Yellowstone in Bozeman, Montana, to talk about taking time outside. But what if you don’t live near Yellowstone and the world’s first national park?

Here are five simple ways to connect to nature no matter where you live:

Visit your local park. Botanical gardens, local parks, waterfronts – there are so many ways to experience nature. Check out the National Park Foundation‘s #findyourpark tool. Nature is closer than you think. In fact, just open your door!

. Plants can not only improve the air quality of your office but a little bit of green can help create a sense of clam. Check out beautiful photos of your favorite natural setting for 5 minutes. Stuck at work and can’t get away? Take a deep breath and look at photos of that special place. I’m serious. Research shows that even looking at photos of nature can help still the mind and calm ourselves.

These five simple tips can help support your wellness journey. And remember- the secret of life – is going outside and looking up.