“Who do you want to be?” I often ask when faced with opportunities for pettiness. Even when justified, interfering with someone’s master plan by announcing the intricacies of your viewpoint causes a lot of headaches. Let things play out. This is not always easy for me, as a #4 on the Enneagram, I don’t like to be misunderstood. But no one wants to hear your back-story. Do you want to be easy going or high maintenance? Your actions define you.

And now it’s time to answer this question for quarantine. Who do you want to be?

I’m not judging either way. I’ve wavered on this myself. Why should I work so hard to stay in shape when I’m hardly in public? Why shouldn’t I bake with the kids and eat it all too? Why shouldn’t I keep up the status quo without interference? And I have. For four weeks I’ve lived a carefree, eat-whatever- I-wanted binge fest, including items and ingredients I strongly disagree with. This is what happens when CVS becomes a hub of your eco system – marshmallows are a whole new food group I’ve missed out on. When was the last time YOU had Lucky Charms?

Now, don’t get me wrong. I always maintain a high degree of health. I take great care to fortify my body and keep fit, even to extremes a handful of times a year. But I can also go the direction and eat recklessly to make up for lost time or to simply not spend so much time prepping food. If there’s one thing about eating healthy – it’s time consuming. And takes planning. Ok – that’s two things.

So why not continue this carefree course? It’s fun. It’s easy. It comes with built in excuses. Allows more time for binge watching. Why? Because It’s who I want to be. I want to be the high maintenance person in this case. I want to interfere with the path I was on. It’s for my health. It’s for my looks. It’s for my mood. It’s for my ego. It’s for my legacy. It’s who I want to be. When I wake up in the morning and when I go to bed at night. Though let’s be honest. At night I do want to munch on cookies in bed, but I also know I’m happiest when I’m fit and eating healthy. It was fun snacking mindlessly for a while and indulging, but now I’m ready to switch gears, stay in this mindset and not turn back. In a word, I’m ready to commit. I want to come out of this quarantine with a quaransheen. Eating healthy is the best skincare I know.

The good news is, after eating poorly for a while, your body is naturally ready for the change, once you make that decision. In fact, eating healthier is probably easier than you think once you put your mind to it.

Here’s 8 easy ways to be healthier during quarantine: