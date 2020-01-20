Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Ways to Cope and Redirect Disempowering Thoughts

Mindfulness and Empowerment!

By

Mindfulness and spiritual techniques can help you heal thyself from so many emotional and psychological issues, especially when working with a therapeutic coach, therapist or pastoral counselor. I have many discussions as a Life Purpose and Certified Mental Health Coach I love providing coping strategies to help many (including clients) with self-calm and manage emotions.

We are so busy on the go that we should at least find ways to feed our minds, spirit and soul with healthy thoughts that will affect our feelings, mood, emotions and become self aware. Which is one of the reasons I do audio and video podcast on maintaining emotional regulation, a sense of peace, healthy relationships, self care and living on purpose, to help others on the go.

We can actually learn how to develop the mindset needed in order to become more optimistic and positive-focused. You most likely know this already but I think it’s a good bookmark: Practicing, re-programming and reconditioning our minds to be optimistic is possible. The intent is to help you feel better emotionally and mentally and create healthy functioning behaviors and relationships. Their are mental health professionals, emotional and wellness coaches that can teach you how to recondition your mind/brain to be more positive and optimistic-focused. One of my favorite teachers, leaders and distant mentor is Dr. Caroline Leaf who also specializes in neuroscience and adapting biblical principles for better living. It is a learning skill such as, being a good communicator that includes LISTENING to others which is another topic…

I desire to help myself, friends, family members and clients create a habit of happiness as well as focus on psychological healing in order to change your mindset from unhealthy to healthy. I really want you (who need this) to make a habit of dismantling disempowering thoughts and negative core beliefs before they consume your life and negatively impact your relationships with family, friends, professional, etc.

Cheryl Y Howard, Inspirational & Transformation Speaker, Certified Life Purpose Coach, Mental Health Professional & Amazon Best Selling Author

Cheryl Y Howard is an inspirational, empowerment and transformation speaker-inspiring others to live their visions, dreams and passions. She is the founder of Get Your Life Back Inspirational life Coaching, Goddaughters Workshop and His Garden Naturals. She is a Mother, Speaker, Mental Health Professional, Author, Certified Pastoral Counselor and Life Purpose Coach, Minister, Blogger, and a former contributing writer for Huffington Post and Examiner. She has a Masters of Art in Human Services Counseling, Masters in Theological Studies, and is a licensed Cosmetologist. As an Inspirational and Empowerment Strategist, Cheryl 'Motivate others to Breakthrough Barriers and Propel Into Purpose.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

