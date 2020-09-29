Self-Care doesn’t have to include pink bubble baths.

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
If there is one thing we need more than ever right now… its self-care.

How can you soothe, love, and take care of yourself in a year of uncertainty? By focusing on what you can control. By listening to what your mind, body, and soul need at this very moment. And honoring that. Self-care practices look different for everyone as we are unique individuals.

Let me ask you this. When was the last time you went horseback riding, replanted your house plants, or took a drive to a neighboring town on a Saturday afternoon?

We can get stuck for ideas on self-care and “only” take a much-needed nap, which is fine. But there are other ways too.

One of my favorite self-care practices is taking a mindfulness walk in the forest. Using my senses, and grounding myself to mother earth. Smelling the pine cones, trees, and closing my eyes while listening to the birds.

Another favorite is going to a cozy café. Just me, myself, and I. Enjoying a slice of carrot cake, freshly brewed coffee, and just watching the world go by.

Setting boundaries is a great self-care and self-love practice. How can you set boundaries today? Start small and build slowly with confidence. Remember, when you say No to something or someone, you are saying YES to yourself.

Self-care can even be a kickboxing class. It’s about what brings you joy, energy, and peace. Listen to your intuition, and don’t be afraid to try something new.

You never know, rock climbing or discovering new plants could be your new self-care practice.

Self-care ideas:

  • Walk barefoot in the grass or sand.
  • Invest in a weighted blanket, luxury sheets, or a cozy cashmere blanket.
  • Take up a new hobby that excited you as a kid.
  • Volunteer work with the elderly, children, or animals.
  • Create a vision board. With pictures, magazine scraps & handwritten goals.
  • Start a new habit of leaving your phone outside the bedroom each night.
  • Take a knitting class.
  • Ask for help from a place of non-judging yourself.
  • Start a healthy habit of a fruit/vegetable smoothie each morning.
  • Write affirmations on a post-it and stick them on your bathroom mirror.
  • Play an old board game.
  • Meet like-minded people in an evening class or online group.
Rebecca O&#039;Brien

Rebecca O'Brien, Stress Management & Burnout Prevention Coach at Wellness by Rebecca

Rebecca is a certified Stress Management Coach, Mindfulness
Instructor, Health/Wellness Coach, and Nutritionist.

She went through her own mental and physical burnout in 2014,
and was sick for two years. After 15 years of International Sales &
Marketing, she knows firsthand the impact of corporate stress and its
consequences on our health.
Which is why she is so passionate about helping powerhouse
professionals reduce stress, avoid burnout & create sustainable
success.

Through her private coaching, programs, and speaking Rebecca helps
clients reduce stress and anxiety, and gain clarity and confidence
through developed strategies of setting unbreakable boundaries, healthy
habits and taking aligned action.

Rebecca splits her time between San Francisco and Stockholm and
uses techniques from both cultures with her clients.
She walks her talk of self-care by spending time in nature, practicing
mindfulness/meditation, cooking and LOVES traveling the world.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

