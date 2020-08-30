Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Gumptious Allowing: Learning to Let Go

One of the hardest things to do, at any time, is to embrace the unknown, and to somehow settle and be okay with ambiguity; but in doing so, the outcome will eventually become what we desire, wish, hope, and dream, or possibly even something much better.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Life is a little scary right now. Or a lot scary, depending on who you are and what you are going through. One of the hardest things to do, at any time, is to embrace the unknown, and to somehow settle and be okay with ambiguity. We spend so much of our lives planning, trying to predict everything from the stock market to our next boyfriend, as well as jobs, kids, and countless other things. We try to set up life to be predictable, even when we love adventure, because the plan gives us something solid to hold onto. It gives us something safe.

But what if this need for control sets us up for repeated disappointment? All it takes is a pandemic to throw us off our game and remind us that we are never in control; then, we are left wondering what in the heck happened, and panic risks taking over.

I am guilty of this “need to know” in my life, in so many ways. What is amazing to me is that, in contradiction to my self-soothing intent, it has been this very approach that has repeatedly set me up as the victim. My perception of control is what has historically left me feeling panicky and unfulfilled. My expectations, even knowing better, left me subject to the happenings.

In addition, when the unknown strikes us, and we try to see the “bright side” of the situation, it ties in with the longing and the wanting and the planning. We NEED to make sense of what has happened, in light of our larger picture of life, so that it somehow fits the overall plan.

But we’re missing the point.

The outcome will eventually become what we desire, wish, hope, and dream, or possibly even something much better; but only if we allow it to unfold as it will, and respect the unknown. We can still work in the direction of where we think we should be heading. In fact, we should still set goals, dream big, and do what we can in an effort to inspire the universe into action. And we very well may feel like we don’t know what we’re doing. I, for one, know that I often feel like I am doing the wrong things, and, then, I fear I will make mistakes, screw up, and “ruin” everything.

But part of life is that very point. Screwing up is okay. Crazy curveballs are okay. We can, then, choose how we perceive them and react in the moment, and not just see it for the pride of having gotten through. Every curveball, fluke, dip, dive, and “screw up” is an essential and exciting part of our rugged trail adventure, even if it is unplanned. Realizing that the unknown event wasn’t a mistake after all sets us up definitively in a more allowing mindset, preventing us from getting stuck in a negative need-to-know cycle.

In my own life, many of my unplanned “mistakes,” for a while, recycled because I kept in that energy, pulling them toward me on repeat. I couldn’t move myself out and up, or beyond to the next level, to the very happy I was trying to get to, because I wasn’t ALLOWING for it. I didn’t think I deserved it. I was too focused on the “how” and the hamster wheel of making it happen, and subject to the energy of control that I was projecting.

But in realizing that inclination in myself, for needing to know and fearing the unknown, I can now learn how to trust and allow the goodness to readily or eventually come, even if it means riding the crazy wave of the unknowns for a while.

My lesson is this: Let us turn the fear into excitement for what we know will eventually come, regardless of the unknown. In fact, let us try to embrace the ambiguity in the fact that it reminds us that we are alive and can then hope for greater things. We do not need to know the how just yet. We just need to have a little faith, a little courage, and take a chance at gumptious allowing.

Amy Rise Infinity, Author and LifeGuide at NeverBrokenYou.com

Amy Rise Infinity is an author, songwriter, and lifeguide, specializing in empowerment through self awareness while helping people overcome adversity and self-limitation. Through her NeverBroken Project, found at NeverBrokenYou.com, she aims to revolutionize the way that we think about ourselves in a manner that empowers us to live much more fulfilling lives. As a former park ranger and interpretive specialist, she finds inspiration through connections within the natural world and spends almost all her free time with her dogs and horses.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Well-Being//

Start Dreaming Again

by Sherry Parks
Image Courtesy of Twitter Account: @BTS_twt
Community//

How Encountering Failure Expanded My Horizons

by Lily Low
Courtesy of BOKEH STOCK / Shutterstock
Wisdom//

The Ridiculously Awesome Practice of Surrendering

by Leo Babauta

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.