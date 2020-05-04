Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Celebrate National Renewal Day with These Tips

“We must always change, renew, rejuvenate ourselves; otherwise, we harden.” – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

By

May 4th marks National Renewal Day, and it truly comes at the perfect time in spring. We are seeing that with the lockdown, the earth has had a chance to catch her breath and renew the oceans and skies. On this Renewal Day, we, too, can hit the refresh button, clear out the cobwebs, and get a fresh start for summer.

Did you know that you are creating a new you all the time, even while you sleep? Our bodies do it naturally. Every single day, our body turns over billions of cells, working to regenerate and create new ones. Especially in the current times we live in, we should celebrate our ability to constantly adapt and renew. If our body can tackle this every day, let’s take this opportunity to practice renewal in some other areas as well. Here are some of my favorite spring renewal ideas to help you reset and rejuvenate.

1. Clear the Clutter

As winter comes to an end and spring creeps in, I take a look at my wardrobe and heave my winter clothes out, replacing them with my summer clothes. When I do the big switch, I make sure to have three piles: one for washing, one for repairs, and one for giving away. Repairing our old clothes, rather than throwing them away, is one small but great step to saving our planet. Like us at Women’s Quest, Patagonia believes in repairing gear before throwing it away or buying new, and they offer repair services in their stores as well as Do-It-Yourself guides.

Repairing and re-wearing is not only good for the environment, but it also allows you to learn a new skill, like sewing. Actually, my favorite clothes are my older clothes that are broken in and have a story to them, since they were around for all of my adventures. In fact, I still have my HIND jackets and pants from 35 years ago!

2. Renewal Foods

Now is a great time to introduce berries into your diet, especially blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. These three berries are extremely high in antioxidants, which prevent damage to cells caused by free radicals. I have also been taking a product for almost eight years that has three magical seeds in them: black cumin, black raspberry, and chardonnay grape seed. These cold-pressed organic seeds help to boost the immune system and are also extremely high in antioxidants. In fact, they are 281x stronger than aspirin gram for gram, so say goodbye to inflammation! Email [email protected] for more information.

3. Relationship Refresh

Just because we are in quarantine doesn’t mean we can’t jazz up our friendships or relationships with something fresh and new. You could cook a new dish or make a new cocktail, watch a movie, or have a formal date night, or do a puzzle or get creative and make some art. Can’t meet in person? Go virtual!

4. Skin Care

Since we have to stay home right now, it’s a great time to practice good skincare. One thing that I have been focusing on lately is dry brushing, which encourages circulation and helps to buff the skin as it removes dead skin cells. You could try out a new face mask, moisturizer, or oil. Daily skincare rituals and routines are a great way to renew yourself each morning and prepare yourself for the day.

5. Try Something New!

This last idea is always important, but Renewal Day gives you another reason to put this idea into action. Try something new that you have never done before! Put yourself out there, and forget about any fear that’s stopping you from doing so. And these things don’t have to be wild or crazy — for example, try a new food; try a new activity; learn an instrument. Or, do something that you used to do as a kid, like jump rope, building a fort, or watching the clouds. Trying new things allows you to shake up your routine, gain a new perspective, and feel excited and revitalized.

If you are looking for something new, try our Quest digital membership to access 4 fitness/yoga classes each week, plus interactive discussions with inspirational guests, special group gatherings, cooking classes, guided meditations, and more! Check it out or sign up at womensquest.com/thequest and use promo code Thrive5 to experience May for free!

WomensQuest.com to stay in the loop!

“You can’t change who you are, but you can change what you have in your head, you can refresh what you’re thinking about, you can put some fresh air in your brain.” – Ernesto Bertarelli

Colleen Cannon, Founder at Women's Quest

Former World Champion Triathlete turned founder of Women’s Quest fitness and yoga adventure retreats designed to re-energize your body, refresh your spirit, and ignite your mind. Created by women for women, our fun-filled health and wellness trips have been transforming travelers of all ages for more than 25 years. Our retreats take fitness and well-being to a new level by blending the perfect mix of outdoor activities with mindful practices, including yoga and the Heart's Desire process, to create an adventure that will spark your passion and empower you to LIVE LIFE! Retreats are held in some of the most inspiringly beautiful places on earth—ideal backdrops for personal growth, transformation, and fun! Come share a week with like-minded women and inspirational staff. Can't make it to a retreat? The Quest offers a digital membership featuring four fitness/yoga/movement classes each week, plus interactive discussions with inspirational guests, special group gatherings, guided meditations, and more! Join The Quest at womensquest.com/thequest.

