ASMR for your heart

When I was 9, I was involved in a car accident where my dad, who was driving, passed away and I paralyzed one of my arms. I would later be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). While I feel I’ve taken strides in investing in my wellness, the grief and trauma I experienced as a child has led me on what I’m calling a lifelong healing journey.

With the onset of the pandemic and the collective trauma and grief we were all experiencing, I noticed this new reality taking its toll on my mental health. And with the potential threat of the second wave of the pandemic taking us back into quarantine, it seems like there is no reprieve in sight. Like many others, I turned to TikTok as a distraction from my current environment. I was pleasantly surprised with what I discovered. Not only have I been thoroughly entertained by dances and comedic content but I’ve also learned easy recipes and reassuring messages of self-love and self-compassion. I even started making my own educational content through the Creative Learning Fund‘s #LearnOnTikTok.

In July, the hashtag #MeTime was trending and I discovered a sound healing meditation by @coachkhadaura featuring a singing bowl. The video really resonated with me and I could notice a change in my energy immediately.

A few days later, a fellow creator I had met through the Creative Learning Fund, women’s empowerment coach Christie Federico, shared a similar video on the benefits of a singing bowl.

It felt like a sign (or maybe great targeting by TikTok).

Singing bowls have some incredible healing properties, including eliminating stress, combating depression and inhibiting pain.

I shared a bit of my healing journey with Christie and she introduced me to Jessica Rose, the founder of a singing bowl company that wanted to make healing accessible for all.

Shanti Bowl’s singing bowls are handcrafted by artisans in Tibet. While singing bowls can easily retail for hundreds of dollars, Jessica wanted to make this kind of healing and wellness more accessible.

Even after just watching these videos, I feel more centered, noticing the power of the singing bowl to invoke a deeper meditative and peaceful state within me.

While I’m not a wellness practitioner, I think we could all use a little more holistic healing, and I’m excited to explore this singing bowl as part of my healing journey.

What are you doing for your heart?