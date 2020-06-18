Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Anxiety, Me and Holistic Therapy

My experience with anxiety and how holistic methods can help...

By

Hi! Firstly let me introduce myself my name is Jen, I have been in the wellbeing industry for 18 years, I am a qualified reflexologist, holistic therapist, skin care consultant, reiki master/ teacher, spiritual life coach specialising in anxiety, mindset and resilience, I am a gravity yoga instructor.

I have also suffered with my own mental health and anxiety…

What really is anxiety…??

Anxiety is our body’s natural response to stress; it is a fear or apprehension about what is to come.  Anxiety is a normal and sometimes healthy emotion as it triggers our fight, flight or freeze response, this lets us know we are in danger and releases adrenalin and triggers a chemical messenger in the brain so we can act accordingly for survival.  This can be seen or felt in the physical body as raised blood pressure, increased heart rate, nausea, shallow breathing, sweating and sensitivity to surroundings.

 There are varying degrees of anxiety from mild, moderate to severe. Mild anxiety might be a little unsettling whereas severe anxiety can have a serious impact on daily life, I know this from first-hand experience with my own battle with anxiety a few years ago. Physical symptoms of anxiety in more severe cases can include but are not limited to restlessness, uncontrollable feelings of worry, increased irritability, trouble sleeping, concentration difficulties, body tension and chest pains.

When we are exposed to long periods of high anxiety or stress, we have high levels of cortisol (a hormone released by the adrenal glands in response to stress) in our bodies. If we are in this high alert state for long periods of time, we do not get the chance to recover which can then lead to widespread inflammation, adrenal fatigue and other health conditions. It is vital for our emotional and physical health that we rest, recover and heal. I have treated many people over the years including myself who have experienced anxiety in many forms and varying degrees using holistic methods. It is not my personal belief or experience that anxiety needs to be medicated.

How Anxiety has affected me

I have been through some tough life experiences from bullying to domestic violence  , I’m not sure if it was a build-up of events or 1 particular event that pushed me over the edge but I found myself having symptoms of anxiety that escalated to severe anxiety disorder, well that was the diagnosis given by the doctor, personally I’m not keen on the terminology disorder, makes me sound a bit mad but hey maybe I am…!! There were times where I was housebound, my daily routines disrupted, social events cancelled, relationships under strain it really did affect all areas of my life. I had good days and bad days. I was even hospitalised in 2015 after suffering a complete mental breakdown.

 I remember this one particular morning a few years ago, I was getting ready for work as normal I started to feel unwell,  I thought I was having a stroke, I felt dizzy, I couldn’t talk properly, my arms went numb and I felt I couldn’t breathe, it was pretty scary I must admit, I went straight to an emergency doctor’s appointment and they said you’re having an anxiety attack! I thought why is this happening to me, I was feeling fine, happy and confident , I have my shit together I’m a holistic therapist, I’m on a spiritual path, I didn’t get it..!! The point is anxiety can affect anyone from any walk of life, it can come out of nowhere when you least expect it but it doesn’t make us any less worthy or amazing human beings, usually it means we have been trying to be strong for too long and neglecting our own needs.

 I had spent years trying to fix myself with various prescribed medications that gave me more side effects some worse than anxiety itself, so I ditched the pills started to research anxiety, I was introduced to mindfulness and DBT, from there I decided to become a meditation/mindfulness teacher and train as a life coach. Changing my mindset, using my knowledge of holistic therapy, spiritual teachings and then training my brain using DBT ( Dialectical behaviour therapy) techniques, I made a full recovery, don’t get me wrong I still get anxious from time to time but I have the knowledge and the tools to deal with it. I am now a specialist anxiety and mindset coach and help others overcome anxiety focusing on spiritual practices and holistic wellbeing; so, treating the whole person, mind, body and spirit. I work on a deeper level with each person getting to the real root of where anxiety began and dispelling the limited beliefs they pick up along the way.

Here are My top 5 Holistic ways to help anxiety:

1: Master your mind– It is best to do this with a coach, therapist or mentor, but can find lots of free help online also. Learn how to create a positive mindset. I believe mindset is the place to start, mater your mind and you can do anything. I find affirmations help by interrupting the thought process during an anxiety attack, one of my most used is ‘I can get through anything’.

2: Look at your lifestyle- Are you eating a balanced nutritious diet, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep, spending time in nature, balancing work, family and time for yourself. Have a look at your alcohol and caffeine intake, they are not friends with anxiety!! Gut health is important too as an unhealthy gut has been linked to anxiety.

3:  Meditation practice- Start with 10 mins a day, meditation connects us back to ourselves and calms the mind, there are many free apps available and YouTube recordings you can explore. Breathing exercises are highly effective, as we activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for relaxation, you can also find live workshops on my Facebook page and YouTube channel.

4: Holistic therapy- Therapies such as reflexology, massage and reiki can help to relieve tension and aid relaxation. Essential oils can help balance emotions and hormones, they have proven scientific benefits, use oils such as Frankincense, Copabia, Cedarwood and Vetiver.

5: Yoga- Yoga is fantastic for stress reduction, yoga works on the mind, body and the spirit.  It also helps to ease the physical discomfort caused by anxiety as well as anxious thoughts. There are various types of yoga, it is about exploring and finding your own practice style that suits you.

We can totally overcome anxiety, If I can recover then anyone can…..You are stronger than what is making you anxious.

Jen McKenzie -The Empowered Empath, Spiritual life coach, Anxiety Relaese Practitioner, Holistic Therapist, Reiki Master/Teacher, Meditation/Mindfullness Facilitator ,Gravity Yoga Instructor at Lunar Spirit Wellbeing

Lunar Spirit Wellbeing was founded by Jen McKenzie in 2016

Helping you to consciously create a happier healthier life

Jen has 18yrs experience as a holistic therapist and reiki practitioner in the wellbeing industry as well as 10yrs in the beauty industry. Jen runs her own holistic practice Lunar Spirit Wellbing in Bedfordshire offering a wide variety of treatments. Jen believes in having a holistic appraoch with all her clients focusing on the whole person to help them florish inside and out. Getting to the deeper root of the issue rather than skimming over the surface. Jen is passionate about holistic wellbeing, strongly belives in mind, body connection and encourages spiritual developement. Providing a safe non judgemental  sapce for people to relax, heal and come back into alignment.

Jen also works online as a spiritual life coach known as The Empowered Empath. Drawing on her own personal journey and professional qualifications, Jen works with Women who are outwardly achieving but have a lingering sense that something is missing. Women who want more out of life but don't know how to get there. Women who give so much of themselves to others but neglect their own needs and have reached burnout. Jen teaches women how to love and accept themselves fully, a complete mindset change and how to become a spiritual badass. You will go from dissatisfied to taking your power back to live in full alignment in the present moment. Say goodbye to fear, anxious feelings and self doubt, welcome in abundance in all areas of your life. Create a great relationship with yourself and watch the rest of your life fall into place. Feel inner peace and lead a balanced life. It's time to stop playing small and realalise how powerful you really are.

Being an Empath can be your superpower time to unleash it..!!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How you can start to beat anxiety – the surprising triggers you need to know

by Kelly Herrick
tadamichi / Shutterstock
Community//

7 Surprising Facts About Anxiety

by Chris Rackliffe
Community//

Life with anxiety as your default setting.

by Nicole Topp, Naturopath

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.