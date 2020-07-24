Why Yoga Is Important for Professionals and Some Easy Asanas

You, me, and all professionals, irrespective of their field of work are constantly busy. We are juggling multiple responsibilities and do not get enough time to unwind. This unending race against time causes stress and other health problems such as headaches, backaches, lethargy, and many more.

To control these health issues, we must give our body and mind some time to calm down. According to health professionals from across the world, adopting yoga is an effective way to maintain physical fitness and mental wellness. We all know practicing yoga can help reduce stress and avoid many health issues, but the question many of us have in mind is how to fit it into our breakneck daily routines?

The solution is learning and starting with easy asanas. Listed below are the benefits of yoga and few simple yogic poses that can be performed easily in any setup and around almost any time of the day.

How Yoga can help Professionals

Yoga is an ancient Indian science that promotes the wellbeing of the mind, body, and soul. A part of yoga includes physical exercises and meditation practices to promote physical and mental fitness. We can learn these from experienced practitioners and adopt them as a part of our daily lifestyle to improve our energy flows.

Yoga focuses on holistic wellbeing, but to start we can learn and master a few asanas or poses. These poses improve blood flow and relax tension in our bodies. You can easily learn these from a yoga expert and mastered through regular practice.

Yoga Poses for Professionals

I have listed down the simplest yoga asanas that you can learn and master to stay more active at work:

1. Bhastrika Pranayama (Bellows Breath)- It involves rapid inhalation and exhalation to give you the extra oxygen needed by your body. You can increase energy levels and improve alertness levels through this pose before attending a crucial meeting.

2. Nadi Shodhan Pranayama (Alternate Nostril Breathing)- This breathing technique relaxes stress and calms your brain relieving anxiety. It removes toxins from your body that might have accumulated due to unhealthy lifestyle choices.

Photo by Katee Lue on Unsplash

3. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)- This pose requires focus to maintain balance and regular practice of the pose helps build your confidence. You also learn to maintain the stability of your body, which helps achieve balance in all aspects of life.

4. Marjaryasana (Cat Pose)- This stretching pose requires controlled breathing and is ideal for solving backache issues. Regular practice of the pose improves blood circulation along your spine and it also relieves pain in your neck and shoulders.

5. Shavasana (Corpse Pose)- This is a relaxing pose that helps calm the brain and reduces fatigue. Though not easy to master this pose is great to relieve stress and control insomnia.

Learning and Practicing Yoga

Photo by Anupam Mahapatra on Unsplash

Practicing yoga regularly can help you tackle stress related to work and personal life. To benefit from it, you must learn and perform it under expert supervision. Yogic experts claim that it helps avoid physical problems and mental challenges that arise from our hectic work schedules. The only precaution that must be practiced is to learn the correct poses from professionals. You may later practice it on your own.

Takeaway

As per health experts, yogic techniques help strengthen the body to fight against infections and prepare the brain to handle everyday situations calmly. It also builds the immunity of your body and soothes the soul. Besides yoga, all professionals must consume a nutritional diet, get adequate sleep, and stay positive to keep stress at bay.