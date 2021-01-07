Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Use De-Stress Tool to Manage Political Stress

According to a 2020 survey conducted by the Harris Poll on behalf of American Psychological Association (APA), more than two-thirds of U.S. adults (68%) say that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was a significant source of stress in their life. The APA survey also reported that regardless of political affiliation, majorities say the election is a significant source of stress (76% of Democrats, 67% of Republicans and 64% of Independents). Read more here.

Do these statistics describe how you felt last year?

Do they describe how you are currently feeling in the wake of what happened on January 6th when domestic terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol?

Do they represent how you feel about local and national politics, the current White House administration, the electoral certification process, Georgia Senate races of newly elected U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on January 20th, and the coming days of getting a new Democratic-controlled government in place?

If you answered YES or MAYBE to any of these questions, I ‘ve got something you can use to manage your stress.. Watch the video below and learn how to use the Thriving Mindfully Academy’s De-Stress Tool.

Need more support? Visit the Thriving Mindfully Academy’s mindful self-care resources here.

Need coaching or training support for yourself and/or company or organization? Head on over to my Ananda Leeke Consulting LLC page to learn how we can work together this year.

Ananda Leeke, I help high achievers and organizations outsmart stress and live+work+thrive mindfully!

Michigan born. Maryland raised. Ananda Leeke is a citizen of the world enjoying daily life as a mindfulness and yoga teacher, author, consultant, podcaster, and artist in Washington, D.C. As the Founder and Chief Mindfulness Officer of Ananda Leeke Consulting, Ananda provides training, coaching, and tools that help high achievers and organizations outsmart stress, tap into their creativity, and have a healthy relationship with technology. Her passion for mindfulness is born out of the stress she experienced while working as a lawyer and investment banker. Through mindfulness, she learned how to manage panic attacks and career expectations, take better care of herself, tap into her creativity and resiliency, and become a yoga and mindfulness teacher, Reiki Master, and artist-in-residence at Smith Center for Healing and the Arts. She loves to speak about mindfulness, meditation, self-care, creativity, career reinvention, social media, technology, and yoga at events sponsored by AT&T, Automattic, BlogHer Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Executive Women International, Howard University, Insight Meditation Community of Washington, DC, Institute for Medicaid Innovation,
Nonprofit Technology Network, Spelman College, Unity of Washington, DC, Web of Change, and YWCA. Learn more about her life and career by reading her yoga-inspired novel "Love's Troubadours," mindful creativity memoir "That Which Awakens Me," and mindful tecn memoir "Digital Sisterhood": anandaleeke.com/book and Amazon.com.
Check out her #ThrivingMindfully Podcast for inspiration and tips on how to embrace mindful living, creativity, and technology practices into your life: soundcloud.com/ananda-leeke and meetup.com/thriving-mindfully-meetup. Get support for your mindfulness practice by becoming a member of her A Mindful Cup of Tea Facebook Group: facebook.com/groups/mindfulcupoftea. Come practice meditation with her in DC during the #ThrivingMindfully Meetup Group's weekly class: meetup.com/thriving-mindfully-meetup.

Contact [email protected] for consulting, speaking, teaching, and writing inquiries.

