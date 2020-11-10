Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Todd Stottlemyre – The Observer

Every day, Todd relentlessly supports, uplifts, and unlocks his client’s potential to help them reach their highest and best selves. Now his best-selling, new release, The Observer, shows us how to master our thoughts and emotions.

By
Todd Stottlemyre
Todd Stottlemyre is the author of The Observer.

Todd Stottlemyre is humble, kind and respectful. You can hear it in his voice when you listen to him in his videos he posts in social media and I could really hear it clearly today when I chatted with him on The Best Ever You Show.

I love lessons in courage and faith, especially when those weave together into better self-confidence. Today I feel more self-confident and Todd Stottlemyre is one of the reasons. You see, a few weeks ago, I randomly found him on LinkedIn. I recognized him from his last name & baseball and I thought, “Oh cool, I love baseball.” At that moment, I wasn’t fully aware of all the accomplishments he had in addition to baseball…..

Then I went to his Instagram & website and everything to me, felt aligned. His website and Instagram posts were all my language of being your best, authoring books, family, baseball, husband and more. Then using my questionable math skills, I put 2+2 together and thought, “I wonder if he would even remotely consider being a guest on my podcast.”

This led to me typing and erasing no less than 5 or 6 or 10 (It was 10, I confess.) drafts of an email trying to figure out what to say exactly to him to invite him on my radio show. Turns out I didn’t send any of them. I waited.

Turns out I wrote something like, “I would absolutely love to have you as a guest on my podcast.” and he said, “Let’s make it happen.”

And so, Todd was a guest on my show today and I loved all 60+ minutes of his wisdom, stories, listening skills and above all he is kind. Humble too. He’s the type of person who lifts you up. He believes in you and the power of us.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-the-best-ever-you-s-28904393/episode/todd-stottlemyre-the-observer-73620598/

He shared on the show that after his baseball career, he had a career in finance building an asset management business at a high-profile Wall Street firm.

And now he is the author of two books. His latest book is The Observer: A Modern Fable on Mastering Your Thoughts & Emotions.  The book has so much truth and wisdom. The Observer is a classic for discovering the peak performer within yourself. This timeless story of success principles is more important today than it has ever been before as uncertainty lurks right around the corner.

I just cherished these moments on my radio show today. I appreciated Todd’s heart, truths and energy. I believe our dads would both be very proud of us today and every day.

Todd lives in Phoenix, Arizona with his wife Erica and their five beautiful children.

Todd’s new book, The Observer, is available wherever books are sold.

https://www.amazon.com/Observer-Modern-Mastering-Thoughts-Emotions/dp/1641465344

Visit ToddOfficial.com for more information.

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino, Hay House Author of PERCOLATE - CEO/Founder The Best Ever You Network at Hay House and Best Ever You

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino is the CEO and founder of The Best Ever You Network, co-founder of Compliance4 and author of five books, including the Hay House book PERCOLATE: Let Your Best Self Filter Through. Specializing in mindset, strategy, leadership and change-based action, Elizabeth helps people and companies around the globe be their best.

​Elizabeth graduated with honors in 1991 from St. Ambrose in Davenport, Iowa and currently attends Harvard Business School for Leadership. Elizabeth is the recipient of the 2019 Excellence in Finance — Leaders award for her significant contribution towards the financial sector from FiNext. Elizabeth serves as a Leadership Advisor for the Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute.

Elizabeth and her husband, Peter R. Guarino, and their four sons live in Maine.

