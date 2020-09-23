Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Importance of Staying Hydrated During a Workout

We’ve all heard the advice to drink eight glasses of water a day to stay healthy, but when you’re sweating, eight glasses might not be enough. If you don’t drink enough, you can become dehydrated, and dehydration can cause health problems.

WHY IS DEHYDRATION BAD?

Dehydration occurs when the body loses more fluid than it takes in. This can occur when you’re sweating during a workout. If you aren’t replacing the fluid lost by sweating, you can become dehydrated.

Dehydration can cause a range of symptoms, from mild to severe, including the following:

    • Loss of energy
    • Muscle cramps
    • Constipation
    • Dry skin or eyes
    • Dizziness
    • Increased thirst
    • Dark urine, or inability to urinate
    • Confusion
    • Blurry vision
    • Fever
    • Chronic back pain
    • Headaches
    • High blood pressure
    • Depression
    • Kidney or heart problems
    • Diabetes
    • Obesity
WHAT’S THE BEST WAY TO STAY HYDRATED?

The best way to stay hydrated is to replace the fluid that you’re losing by sweating with water. Although sports drinks are touted as a good way to replace electrolytes, many of them are high in sugar, so water is still the best option.

HOW MUCH IS TOO MUCH?

There is such a thing as drinking too much water. This is called over-hydration, and while rare, it is still worth noting. Over-hydration in some cases can lead to death, so it’s important to know how much fluid you should be drinking when you sweat.

You can calculate this by determining your sweat rate, or by talking to a qualified physician about how much you should be drinking during a workout. A general rule for how much you should be drinking each day is to divide your weight in half, and drink that much water in ounces. So, if you weigh 150 lbs, you should drink 75 ounces of water each day.

Staying properly hydrated will keep you healthy and allow you to participate in more effective workouts. Drinking enough water daily is one of the best things you can do for your body.

If you still have questions about how this can affect your overall health, please seek medical advice from your PCP (personal care physician).

Scott Cathcart, CEO / Co-Founder at Cathcart Strategic Advisers

Living in San Francisco, California, Scott Cathcart is a skilled and driven entrepreneur, investor, startup cofounder, and C-suite executive whose career specializes in the intersection of consumer products, technology, cannabis, entertainment, and lifestyle industries. In his career spanning more than a quarter century, Scott Cathcart has distinguished himself as a multi-national business leader with experience in global business development, finance, corporate development, technology, marketing, licensing, and new product launch.

Alongside Scott Cathcart's entrepreneurial endeavors, he hones his competitive spirit and fuels his drive through athletics, particularly triathlons. For more than twenty years, Scott has been training for and participating in triathlons. He appreciates the competition and physical fitness components to triathlons as well as the overlaps they share with entrepreneurship in terms of fortitude, drive, and ambition. As of 2019, for 23 years in a row, Scott Cathcart has participated in the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon, held in his home city of San Francisco.

Learn more about Scott Cathcart, his professional career, and his athletic accomplishments by visiting his website and checking him out on social media!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

