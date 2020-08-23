The fear never bothered me anyway.

Today during my meditation I decided I had had enough.

I had had enough of the relentless, incessant negative thoughts that consume me for most of the day.

This nagging feeling that I should be doing more, I’m behind, I’m not where I want to be, I’m wasting time.

I had gotten better at not following these thoughts, but unfortunately from time to time they sneak back in.

Especially during my meditations.

So I tried something that I’ve been reading about, but wasn’t sure how to do.

I decided to surrender.

I dropped it all…

The armor

The wall

The knives

All my defenses

Everything that seemed so frightening… all the worry, all the angst, all my battles.

I dropped it all and surrendered.

And that’s when all my fears came barreling through.

Like an army, it all came charging directly at me.

I allowed it all to come at me. I allowed the fear to attack me. Defenses down.

And you know what?

At that moment, right before the fear hit me in the face…

It all dissolved

It all disintegrated

It all turned to dust

Everything that I was afraid of fell away

All the illusions disappeared right in front of me

And at that moment

I knew

I knew it wasn’t real

It never was real

It was all in my head, my lizard brain. Lack and attack

And immediately I remembered this quote from A Course in Miracles…

“Nothing real can be threatened

Nothing unreal exists

Herein lies the peace of God”

I felt those words

I knew those words

Those words were real

Those words meant to me – I am home

I am connected…

To the Universe

To Peace

To Love

To the ever present voice of oneness

I felt and saw all my defenses crumbling

I allowed them to change me

Knowing….In my defenselessness my safety lies

I knew I was protected

I knew I was safe

I trusted

I just knew

I knew nothing could hurt me, or harm me

Because I put my faith in the Universe

And all my fear crumbled

Why?

Because it was never real anyway

It became laughable

And I said out loud:

“Laugh at the silly thoughts that take up most of your day”

And then I smiled to myself…or rather smirked

The fear never bothered me anyway.