We often think about what it is we can do to protect our bodies, and sometimes our minds. However, we often neglect the spirit. For me, the spirit is responsible for moving you along in a manner that allows you to calmly and positively embrace what comes your way. An intact, happy spirit can internally handle any disruption or disfunction you might experience.

Listed below are some ways of spiritual self-care that may be able to help you during times of stress.

Keep your imaginary shields up. The way to do that is to imagine yourself with a tube of white healing light coming up around your body with mirrors facing. Say the words “Shields up!” as you do so and you will be creating an invisible shield of protection. Take meditative moments wherein you focus on 5 minutes of quiet time with simply, slow breathing. Taking these moments during the course of a day will encourage you to embrace self-care. Remember that the computer/tablet/smart phone may be “relaxing” and “fun” but can quickly become about getting work done. It is easy to start working on business when you get in front of the computer, rather than truly enjoying the experience.

I try to stick to the above three suggestions as often as possible so that it keeps me grounded, centered and able to calmly respond with reason, rather than react with emotion. Try it!

