Note to Self: Trust Your Heart

Starting a new year is always cathartic.

Between thinking back on the lessons learned of the past year, and imagining forward into visions of the new year, there’s always a lot of data for our heads to process.

And taking time to process our thoughts is good brain food.

So what about our hearts?

Our heads have a lot of experience, but so do our hearts. Thoughts are important, but so are feelings.

What did your heart learn this past year? And what does your heart long to create in the new year?

One of my intentions in 2021 is to stop and listen to my heart as much as I do my head—to consider my feelings as much as my thoughts when making decisions.

And when I have listened to both, to trust them and let them guide me.

Can you trust your heart as much as your head?

Happy New Year!

