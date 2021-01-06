Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Note to Self: Trust Your Heart

Our heads have a lot of experience, but so do our hearts. Thoughts are important, but so are feelings. Can you learn to trust your heart as much as your head?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Starting a new year is always cathartic.

Between thinking back on the lessons learned of the past year, and imagining forward into visions of the new year, there’s always a lot of data for our heads to process.

And taking time to process our thoughts is good brain food.

So what about our hearts?

Our heads have a lot of experience, but so do our hearts. Thoughts are important, but so are feelings.

What did your heart learn this past year? And what does your heart long to create in the new year?

One of my intentions in 2021 is to stop and listen to my heart as much as I do my head—to consider my feelings as much as my thoughts when making decisions.

And when I have listened to both, to trust them and let them guide me.

Can you trust your heart as much as your head?

Give it a try—and let me know how it works for you: http://connect.michaelcreative.com

Happy New Year!

Michael Thomas Sunnarborg is a transformation coach, best-selling author, and founder of The White Box Club™ — live coaching and resources for people in career transition. Find his syndicated blogs on Thrive Global, Medium, and The Huffington Post. Learn more at  connect.michaelcreative.com

Image: The Creative Workshop Metro

Michael Thomas Sunnarborg, Transformation Coach, Author, Relentless Optimist at The White Box Club™

Michael Thomas Sunnarborg is a transformation coach, author, and founder of The White Box Club™. Working with Michael will give you clarity, direction, and balance on your career and life paths. He is the author of the best-selling books 21 Days to Better Balance, 21 Keys to Work/Life Balance, and The White Box Club Handbook. Find his syndicated blogs on Thrive Global, Medium, and The Huffington Post. Learn more at connect.michaelcreative.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Live from the Heart
Community//

How to Live from the Heart, Not the Mind

by Terri Kozlowski
Community//

What Yoga Teacher Training Taught Me Beyond The Postural Practice

by Nurhaida Rahim
Community//

I left my job to start my dream and this happened to me!

by Shuhada Alauddin

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.