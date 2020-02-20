Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

‘Knowing When is Enough’

He who knows when to stop is preserved from peril,only thus you can endure long’. – Part from 44th Verse, Tao Te Ching ..Knowing when to stop is the path leading to our essential self.This is a huge learning for me personally and everyday i have to remind myself what’s important today.It is quite senseless […]

By
  • He who knows when to stop is preserved from peril,only thus you can endure long’. – Part from 44th Verse, Tao Te Ching .
    .
    Knowing when to stop is the path leading to our essential self.This is a huge learning for me personally and everyday i have to remind myself what’s important today.It is quite senseless how we often exhaust ourselves in the pursuit of striving and not yet arriving.Learning to rest and recover along the way is the only way to build resilience and endure.Making our relationship important to Being and not only Doing is the the only way.But it takes practice in this world of distractions and we know there’s always more to do.
    .
    .
    Practice knowing when to stop.Practice when to stop working.Practice when to stop eating, talking, walking, complaining, shopping, striving, sleeping, playing, scrolling and most importantly thinking.Learning to practice cessation helps us prioritize what’s important and simplifies life.
    .
    .
    There’s always an underlying belief that drives our behavior.Doing too much, staying in situations too long, or not setting boundaries.Does that make one less passionate about the purpose? Does that make one feel alone or insecure?Does that make one feel less than? Am I too attached to the outcome of this situation? Note with compassion what comes up for you. Is that even true? Just the recognition can free us to realize that there’s so much more room for creativity and change when we do Stop.
    .
    .
    But it takes Practice to Pause.Practice to live with the knowing of when is enough.💓 #burnoutprevention

Payal Khanwani, Meditation & Yoga Teacher, Life & Wellness Coach, Consciousness Engineer

I help people lead healthier and fulfilled lives. I believe in humanity, healing and wellness. I believe we all have the potential to grow, evolve and lead healthy lives from the inside out. I am privileged to impact change and wellbeing through Meditation,Yoga, Life & Wellness Coaching.

I am all for learning and growth. I study with inspiring mindfulness, meditation & yoga teachers across the globe such as Rod Stryker,Elena Brower, Emma Carbery, Shiva rea, Poonam Stecher Sharma, to name a few. I am a coach in the making with the Human Potential Institute, USA. I completed my Yoga Teacher Training with Yogalife® & several modules of Prana Flow® in Europe. I hold a Masters in Biomedical Engineering from University of Luebeck, Germany.As an engineer, I have conducted scientific research on Music Meditation and worked in the field of Oncology & Radiation Therapy in Switzerland.I have lived and taught yoga and meditation in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Dubai & India over the past 8 years. 

Integrating the experience & mindset from 13 years of Yoga & Meditation helps me bring clarity, compassion, creativity and intuition in my work with my clients.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Seksun Guntanid / Shutterstock
Wisdom//

6 Ways to Perfect Your Morning Ritual

by Kevin Braddock
Community//

Exercising Mental Well -Being For Athletically Minded Individuals

by Erica Ferguson
Photo Courtesy of Rosewood Mayakoba
Community//

How To Create A Culture So Strong That Your Customers Can Identify Your Values

by Darrah Brustein

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.