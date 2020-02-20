‘Knowing When is Enough’

I help people lead healthier and fulfilled lives. I believe in humanity, healing and wellness. I believe we all have the potential to grow, evolve and lead healthy lives from the inside out. I am privileged to impact change and wellbeing through Meditation,Yoga, Life & Wellness Coaching.
I am all for learning and growth. I study with inspiring mindfulness, meditation & yoga teachers across the globe such as Rod Stryker,Elena Brower, Emma Carbery, Shiva rea, Poonam Stecher Sharma, to name a few. I am a coach in the making with the Human Potential Institute, USA. I completed my Yoga Teacher Training with Yogalife® & several modules of Prana Flow® in Europe. I hold a Masters in Biomedical Engineering from University of Luebeck, Germany.As an engineer, I have conducted scientific research on Music Meditation and worked in the field of Oncology & Radiation Therapy in Switzerland.I have lived and taught yoga and meditation in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Dubai & India over the past 8 years.
Integrating the experience & mindset from 13 years of Yoga & Meditation helps me bring clarity, compassion, creativity and intuition in my work with my clients.