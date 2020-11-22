Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

I will find the answers

In honour of my Uncle Gordon

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

My Uncle Gordon died in January 2020. My dad’s brother.

My dad and him used to hang out, but they fell out several years ago.

He lived about 400 yards away from my mum and dad.

I had last seen him exactly a year before that when my mum had fallen at home, the event that turned our lives upside down. Before that, I hadn’t seen him for maybe 10 years. Fleetingly, in a cafe in the local park I used to go to with my dad on Sunday mornings to play football.

He walked through the door of my folks’ living room that we used to hang out in all those years ago. That presence, still there in his 91 year old body. I could feel him before I saw him.

While my mum was being cared for by the medics and my dad had been conquered by fear, his reassuring presence was a comfort.

Disagreements didn’t matter any more.

Everything was going to be OK, wasn’t it? I always thought everything would be OK when he was around.

And that’s what mattered right there, right then.

Reassuring, unflappable and principled.

I felt this when I faced his coffin.

That same reassuring presence was right there in that warm, adoring smile looking at us from the photo placed on top of the coffin. It was there in his family.  Being amongst them was a towering and incomparable experience.

Over the years, I have let people – friends, family, neighbours – fade out of my life. Perhaps even unconsciously calculating in my complicity.

I started to investigate why I do this. Relationships, friendships. They are all so important. I know this. But I haven’t found my own answers yet.

2020 has been harrowing for my parents. I’ve thought about Uncle Gordon a lot this year. His reassuring presence is still there. It still matters.

Everything will be OK.

I’ll find my answers.

Giles Sibbald writer

Giles Sibbald, Co-founder at Hey Sunday

Hi, I'm Giles, co-founder of Hey Sunday, the experimental mindset ™ agency.

Technology, demographics and living and working habits are leading us into multi-stage lives. It means that we now need different skills, habits, behaviours & an experimental mindset to get ready for these massive changes and future-proof ourselves.

I'm a mid-lifer experiencing this right now and I would love for other experimenters to join me and evolve beyond comfort zones to create our own powerful, meaningful, life-affirming revolution.

Before going solo, I worked in large corporates specialising in lifestage financial planning and social intrapreneurship amongst other things.

I completed a dual Masters from the Universities of Rochester and Bern in 2017, my master thesis being on the subject of developing and growing new skills in a multi-stage life.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Mazi Jerry Okoro + Family
Community//

What I learned about Connection + Communication

by Irene Moore
Well-Being//

Always Remember This

by Jake Heath
Community//

Let’s Talk About Grief, I Mean Really Talk About Grief

by Nik Davis

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.