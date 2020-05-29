Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to get rid of the toxicity of resentment

An effective way to help you move from resentment to liberation.

By
pandemic lockdown confinement newnormal wellbeing mentalhealth productivity performance workfromhome emotions resentment healing
Are you feeling bitter about having been treated unfairly? Are you still annoyed with someone for what this person said or did? Resentment is one of those difficult or unpleasant feelings which, if left unchecked, could do us more harm than good. As humans, we are emotional beings by nature. Emotions are part of the human dynamic, so if we ever feel resentful, we should not feel guilt or be too hard on ourselves.

What creates the damage, however, is holding on to resentment. This is an emotion that should have a shorty life cycle; otherwise, the toxic fumes of long-lasting resentment will begin to contaminate our physical, mental and emotional health.

The most effective way to deal with resentment is forgiveness, the conscious, deliberate decision to release feelings of vengeance or resentment toward someone. When you forgive, you are not necessarily forgetting, denying, excusing or condoning the seriousness of the wrongdoing. You are not even obligated to seek reconciliation with the other person.

By consciously releasing your unpleasant feelings, you are giving yourself peace of mind. You are liberating yourself from the corrosive properties of unchecked anger. By letting go, you empower yourself to recognise the pain you suffered without letting the pain define you, enabling you to heal and move on with your life.

So, whom will you forgive today?

Cesar Gamio, Executive Life Coach (EMCC), Corporate Wellbeing Specialist (CHWA), Thrive Global Corporate Trainer and Beatlemaniac at heart! www.cesargamio.com

