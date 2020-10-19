Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

grace + gratitude

I grew up in a Catholic home. While I am no longer a practitioner of the faith, growing up steeped in that brand of tradition gave me a love of rituals. When, even as a child, I questioned the narrative I was offered about the nature of being delivered forthrightly by our parish priest, I […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

I grew up in a Catholic home. While I am no longer a practitioner of the faith, growing up steeped in that brand of tradition gave me a love of rituals. When, even as a child, I questioned the narrative I was offered about the nature of being delivered forthrightly by our parish priest, I never questioned the beauty of the ritual that accompanied those messages. Light shining through stained glass, a choir of voices lifting prayers high into the vaulted ceilings, the smell of incense, gave structure and grace to morning prayers.

The rituals of our daily lives infuse our thoughts and actions with meaning. When we stop and give thanks for the food we eat, the water we drink, for the many hands that toiled to bring a handful of plums to market and which ended up in a basket on our table, we are engaging in a ritual that connects us to life more fully. We are connected in a thousand ways. It’s sometimes hard to remember this when in a world of civil unrest, climate extremes, pandemics.

Life in the time of the coronovirus pandemic is nothing, if not uncertain. I’ve given up on a return to what we used to consider “normal.” That version of “normal” was neither healthy nor sustainable for the planet or the people living on her. As we search for new meaning in a new normal, infusing action and thought with intention, with an attitude that something sacred is now being created, has the potential to give meaning and hope to a world desperate for both.

Here are five rituals to anchor your world in purpose, grace, and gratitude:

  1. Wake up early. Give yourself the gift of waking before the rest of the world. First, as you come consciously aware of yourself, let your thoughts drift like clouds in the sky. Breathe deeply, slowly. Breath in awareness of being present. Breathe out a sense of gratitude.
  2. Show up fully present. Greet the day without automatically reaching for a mobile device. You’ll get to it soon enough. Before that though, drink in the sense of peace in your home as the day begins. What can you hear around you? What do your senses tell you? Immerse yourself in this quiet time, drink your tea of coffee, and set your intentions for the day.
  3. Let go. Release the past. Release resistance to what is showing up. Release resistance to resistance. Find a way to surrender to expectations of family, friends, frenemies, strangers. Select your biggest worry of the day, imagine wrapping that worry in a beautiful box and putting a big bow on it, and then set it aside. Just for now. You can always pick it up later.
  4. Speak your truth. Make a habit of speaking your truth, even when it will rock the boat. It’s okay if someone doesn’t accept your truth; its yours, afterall. Liking a truth has nothing to do with its value. Offer your truth as a gift to yourself and give up the belief anyone else has to adopt it for their own.
  5. Take a break once an hour to take three, slow, deep breathes. Seriously, set your phone alarm for hourly reminders. Deep breathing instills a sense of peace and calm. It quiets the monkey mind, it allows us to connect to that still, small voice within that guides us if we can just get out of our own way.

Adopting daily rituals, or simply being present in the moment, is an expression of grace and of gratitude. Grace, as they say, is love in action. I think we could all use a little more of that.

Cynthia Gregory is an award-winning author and nonprofit executive coach specializing in transformational change. Join the adventure and Jumpstart 2021with a six-week MasterMind intensive!  Find out more www.cgregorycreativity.com

Cynthia Gregory, Executive Coach | Life Strategist at Cynthia Gregory COACHING + CONSULTING

As a nonprofit leader with more than two decades in the field and as a certified Co-Active Coach, Cynthia Gregory knows that no one works harder or deserves more validation than nonprofit fundraisers, executives, and cultural change-makers. Through her executive coaching practice, Cynthia supports nonprofit leaders with individual and team coaching, and through Nonprofit Leadership Mastermind Group facilitation.

Cynthia earned her BA, journalism from Gonzaga University, and her MFA, creative writing, from Mills College. Cynthia is widely published, and author of Journaling As Sacred Practice: An Act of Extreme Bravery.

Facebook:  Cynthia Gregory Coaching + Consulting

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Courtesy of Lijphoto/Shutterstock
Wisdom//

The Art of Creating a Ritual for What Matters Most

by Leo Babauta
Community//

Restorative Rituals for a Stronger Foundation

by Bonnielee Cuevas
Science//

A Behavioral Scientist Explains How to Use Rituals to Manage Anxiety

by Nick Hobson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.