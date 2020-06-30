Go at your own pace – in running, in life and in business!

Today I made the decision to go for a run and to go slower.

This goes against my competitive and perfectionist nature, where I am often striving to improve.

But, I decided I would go out and I would focus on enjoyment instead.

To enjoy my run more, it required me to go ‘slower’. And sometimes this is the case in life too, it’s okay to not always be sprinting!

I have always considered myself ‘not a runner’.

I am overcoming this self-limiting belief and working to both improve my mindset and physical ability; to become a more accomplished runner and be able to enjoy it too!



This requires physical fitness improvements too; you cannot just positively think yourself fit!

But, every run does not have to necessarily be pushing towards this goal. I am not racing. I am not fighting. I am doing this for me, for my own health and to improve, which doesn’t always have to mean faster!



I know how to sprint. I know to train hard. I know how to ‘push’. This isn’t always what is needed. And it’s certainly not always enjoyable.



This need to ‘keep pushing harder’ and ‘to go faster’ is not necessary for running, or for business, and certainly not for life.

It is possible, and healthier, to achieve great things, at a slower and more maintainable pace.



It’s your own journey – go at a pace that is comfortable for you!

My top 5 tips to slow down slightly, for success: