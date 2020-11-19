Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Anchoring to Our Breath

Reset, Recharge, and Refresh

“Feelings come and go like clouds in a windy sky. Conscious breathing is my anchor.”

– Thich Nhat Hanh

Breathe in.

Breathe out.

Breathe in.

Feel the calm in you rising.

Breathe out.

Let frustrations go.

Breathe in.

Feel solutions present themselves.

Breathe out.

Let problems fade into the distance.

Breathe in.

Smile, feeling the warm glow this simple act brings.

Breathe out.

Let go of anger, let go of spite.

Breathe in.

Feel gratitude, from deep inside.

Breathe out.

Let expectations go.  Let comparisons go.

Breathe in.  Breathe out.

Reset.

Breathe in.  Breathe out.

Refresh.

Breathe in.  Breathe out.

Replenish.

Breathe in.  Breathe out.

Leverage your breath as the anchor it is.

Note: This post originally appeared at Frictionless Living.

Carl Phillips, Writer at http://frictionlessliving.net/

Carl writes short books full of big ideas. He is also the proud owner of Frictionless Living which is focused on helping readers live simpler, finding focus and clarity in distracted times.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

