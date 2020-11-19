Anchoring to Our Breath

“Feelings come and go like clouds in a windy sky. Conscious breathing is my anchor.”

– Thich Nhat Hanh

Breathe in.

Breathe out.

Breathe in.

Feel the calm in you rising.

Breathe out.

Let frustrations go.

Breathe in.

Feel solutions present themselves.

Breathe out.

Let problems fade into the distance.

Breathe in.

Smile, feeling the warm glow this simple act brings.

Breathe out.

Let go of anger, let go of spite.

Breathe in.

Feel gratitude, from deep inside.

Breathe out.

Let expectations go. Let comparisons go.

Breathe in. Breathe out.

Reset.

Breathe in. Breathe out.

Refresh.

Breathe in. Breathe out.

Replenish.

Breathe in. Breathe out.

Leverage your breath as the anchor it is.

Note: This post originally appeared at Frictionless Living.