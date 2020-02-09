Your Burnout Is Not A Failure On Your Part

So you’re burned out. Your life isn’t what you want it to be. You’re tired. Maybe you have the combo of depression AND anxiety, which has you tired and fatigued, but the anxiety is keeping you awake at night.

Fun stuff, isn’t it?

When you’re burned out, nothing feels right. You may even start hating everything and everyone around you, and maybe you hate yourself. You play the blame game, and you start feeding the self doubt and think you’re a failure because you ended up in this burned out state.

You are not a failure.

Repeat:

You are not a failure.

Pause reading this post, go to a mirror (or fire up the selfie mode on your smart phone) and say to yourself:

I am NOT a failure.

Say it and mean it.

It’s true. You are not a failure.

Did you make choices and put yourself in the environment(s) that led to your burnout? Yes.

Did you set out to become burned out? Not intentionally.

I recently chatted with Carlee Myers of Stress Less Company, and one of the techniques she uses helps people escape from the constant Fight or Flight (oh that Amygdala is such a pain) to a state of play. When you’re burned out, playing is the furthest thing from your mind. We need to change that.

Our behaviors and choices can lead to burnout, if we don’t make the best choices. These choices are made frequently throughout the day. Subtle choices can have a huge ripple effect on your state. Choosing to stay up late watching TV instead of getting proper sleep is a choice. Letting anger consume your thoughts is a choice.

Subtle shifts in what you choose can have a huge impact on beating burnout.

Reach out to me if you want to choose a different path.

Be well!