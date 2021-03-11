Women Business Leaders Discuss How They Inspire Women Every Day

Happy Women’s History Month!

March is Women’s History Month. This year International Women’s Day landed on March 8th. We have so much to celebrate in March!

In honor of all the women who have paved the path and continue to inspire humankind, we asked women business leaders how they inspire women on a daily basis. This is what these amazing business leaders had to say:

How Do You Inspire Women on a Daily Basis?

“Do Not Let How You Started Be The Way You End Up!” Kaywanda Lamb – CEO Spanish for Small Business & The Winning Single Mom @kaywandalamb

“Unapologetically Go After Your Ambitions.” Lauren Barlow – Business Coach @laurellenbarlow

“Representation Matters. Lead By Example.” Ana Maria Touza Medina – Co-Founder FlamencosOnline.com @Flamencosonline

“There Will Be Obstacles in Life, But As Long As You Are Determined, You Can Accomplish Anything That You Want To Do.” Petia A. Abdur-razzaaq – Ceo Stylista group @Stylistagroup

“Inspire With Action. Provide The Best Service With The Best Possible Value To Each Person.” Brenda Leguisamo – Realtor Related ISG Realty @Brendaleguisamo

“Mom Power. There’s No Time To Be Doubtful. There’s Only Time To Do.” Tonya scholz – President women in communications south florida @knowaging

“Everything is We, Not Me. Get Inspired By Helping Others!” Lauren dunaj – Independant pr professional @Laurendunaj

“When We Feel Good, We Look Our Best!” aimee bowen – Esthetician and on-air beauty personality @aimeebowenbeauty

“Inspire and Appreciate Each Other!” amie leigh and caroline thompson @joyful_compass – se trauma institute

What Are You Doing To Inspire Women Daily? Let Me Know at @SocialMediaSass .

“For Me, It Is About Adding Seats To The Table.” Karla campos – Founder Entrepreneur moms club and the mompreneur center

With Love,