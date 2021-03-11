Women Business Leaders Discuss How They Inspire Women Every Day

Happy Women’s History Month!
March is Women’s History Month. This year International Women’s Day landed on March 8th. We have so much to celebrate in March!
In honor of all the women who have paved the path and continue to inspire humankind, we asked women business leaders how they inspire women on a daily basis. This is what these amazing business leaders had to say:
How Do You Inspire Women on a Daily Basis?
“Do Not Let How You Started Be The Way You End Up!”Kaywanda Lamb – CEO Spanish for Small Business & The Winning Single Mom @kaywandalamb