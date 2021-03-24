Why You Need a Vision Statement

Hi! It’s Elizabeth Guarino and Kris Fuller with a chat about what a vision statement is and what it can do for you.

You may have heard us chirp a little louder these past few months about personal and professional coaching as well as vision statements.

This chirp from us into the Universe is because we think EVERYONE should have a personal and/or professional vision statement! A vision statement celebrates you and guides you in your daily choices. It provides encouragement and the direction necessary to chart the course for your best life.

“Crafting and creating vision statements is one of the most fulfilling parts of being a coach. I absolutely love the process, the way we help celebrate and strive for more with each and every client makes my heart sing,” says Kris Fuller, Master Professional Coach and Chief Operating Officer of The Best Ever You Network.

Your personal vision statement illuminates a path that is full of infinite possibilities! It removes limiting beliefs, roadblocks or other obstacles we put in our paths that potentially limit our success.

Having a vision statement created just for you is the first step in being your best.

What is your incredible Yes? This is a moment in your life when you said yes to something or someone and it changed your life.

We Help You Envision Your Ideal Life

Best Ever You helps you take control of your destiny. By crafting realistic goals and taking an honest look at where you are currently and where you want to go, this powerful process ignites a passion from within.

“Life is a journey and the Best Ever You Network is a star by which you can chart your course. Three cheers, Elizabeth, you do great work. My vision statement session was life-changing. It lifted me up and helped me realize there are so many things in my life that I am capable of. You helped me find the tools and courage to know that I deserve more.” -Claire, MN

People tend to accomplish goals, dreams, plans, and visions they have written down, we amplify this with our vision statement delivery.

“We’ve now created over 1,000 vision statements for clients around the globe. It’s is amazing to see people achieve their dreams goals,” says Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino, Certified Master Coach & CEO of The Best Ever You Network.

Your personal vision statement will change over time depending on what is happening in your life, but no matter where you are in your current situation it is

invaluable.

“ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE EXPERIENCE! Your personalized vision statement session is so positive and inspiring. Kris is amazing, kind, and really listens to what you say. I can’t believe the impact this 2-session coaching has had on my life. I actually thought coaching was only for women with businesses or huge financial goals but after trying it, I now believe it is truly for everyone.” -L.J., Vernon BC, Canada

When you engage with you vision statement frequently, you will feel more fulfilled and happy. You will feel inspired and encouraged. Your personal vision statement is a guide for you and your life.

About Us:

The Best Ever You Network is a leading provider of Personal and Professional Development tools, resources, and coaching. Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino and Kris Fuller are experts at helping us make changes to our lives. Both leaders are tireless champions of others, who believe in the need for the individual light within to raise the collaborative power of us and we.