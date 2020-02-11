Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why shorter meditation is the best way to start

Want to feel good, more confident, more productive and creative? Go for meditation! But will short meditation worth it? 4 reasons to say yes and a video to start today.

By
meditation, short meditation, guided meditation

Want to increase your focus at work? To be inspired by creative ideas? Or simply to reduce stress, relax your mind and body? Meditation is there for help. It is known for its benefits of healing and well-being since time immemorial.

But is a longer session or a shorter session more beneficial?

Most people will say long meditation is better to help you emerge in the stillness of your mind. And it is true that you benefit enormously from long sessions. But there are 3 reasons why short sessions are good to start with. Check out now.

1. Short meditation works – Researches confirm

Yes, research showed that short meditation works. “Research published in Psychological Science found that short meditative practice of about 15 minutes can help you make better decisions.

Another study published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology defends that 25-minute meditation during three consecutive days can already diminish stress levels. 

And lastly, the Journal of the American Medical Association published a study performed with 3,515 participants in an eight-week meditation program. It showed evidence in the improvement in anxiety and depression after just 30 or so minutes per day of meditation. 

2. A shorter meditation helps you stick to the habit

How to stick to your meditation plan in the long run? Engage yourself with a short meditation.

If you tell yourself that I will just sit down 10 min because 10 minutes are not a big deal, then you win already. The idea that there is no big planning nor big time investment encourages us to start. Then you can naturally sit for longer when you feel ready.

And believe me, sometimes you are amazed how long you can sit!

3. Short meditation – Focus and frequency vs. time

Why shorter or longer time matters less? Simply because the intensity of the focus will bring the best benefits. Yes, a shorter more focused meditation can be more powerful than a longer one where your mind wanders all over the place.

I personally find myself very focused in the first minutes of the meditation, when I settle from the “ordinary consciousness” to “meditative consciousness”. The difference is remarkable and brings me a lot of good.

“Rather than worry about how many minutes, hours or years you should sit, try making the most of every practice moment. It’s all about quality, not quantity” (Mindworks). 

10-minute guided meditation to start today

So you know now, that if you do not have time or feel discouraged by sitting hours in an uncomfortable position, there is still a reason to start with meditation. Researches showed that short meditation can work for your mind and your body. A short engagement helps us to stick with our habits. And frequency and focus win in the battle.

Why not try today a 10-minute guided meditation by Jack Kornfield. Taste the deliciousness of being in a still mental state. Make yourself helped by this relaxed and soft voice from one of the most inspiring meditation teachers.

10-minute guided-meditation by Jack Kornfield

Read more:

Deep gratitude – your best way to joy and happiness

Happiness – The day you feel good alone

How to practice mindfulness easily at home?

Equanimity: How to stand out with a perfectly still mind

Giang Cao Ho My, M.A., Founder at Mind Flower

Like what you read? More from Giang on Mind Flower

Giang Cao Ho My is a Yogi, Meditation practitioner, and Digital Entrepreneur. M.A. holder from Geneva University, after 15 years working in international organizations, NGOs and industries in a managerial role, she is now devoting herself to helping others find a life of joy and meaning.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

meditation productivity
Community//

Meditate to Boost Your Productivity

by Delfina Forstmann
More Time: One of Seven Reasons Why Every Man Should Meditate
Community//

More Time: One of Seven Reasons Why Every Man Should Meditate

by Goodmen Project
Community//

Three Secrets to Success at Work

by Margaret Stockley

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.