What will it take?

Receiving my own cancer diagnosis, almost a year to the day after my husband's diagnosis was the BIGGEST wake up call of my life!
I thought I was invincible. I had just nursed him through Cancer, we were broken.
Life as we knew it, had been turned upside down. To then be told I had Cancer was a blow that we never saw coming.
But it forced me to STOP.
It enriched my life.
It made me stand up taller.
It made my voice louder.
It made life simpler, and it made joy and gratitude even more precious components of my Every day life.
I realised I wasn't invincible, I was fragile.
I realised I didn't need to be the strongest person, looking after everyone else, I needed to be Me, and it was ok to ask for help.
I realised how much strength there was in my vulnerability.
I realised the power of my mind and the passion in my heart would empower me in creating a life in which I would Thrive, in my way on my terms.
It took Cancer to make me realise 'I matter'.
Everyone has a story. Everyone has beliefs and values that are unique to them, life experiences that have shaped how they view the world and these can excel us to achieve our potential or limit us.
My corporate and personal experiences have taught me many life altering lessons. The one I hold most dearly is that we must first understand ourselves, in order to successfully engage with the world around us, walk the path we desire & thrive.
Empowering people to understand themselves, so they can move forward in their lives, is my ultimate goal. We all have the resources within us to achieve our potential, sometimes we just need a guide to walk with us and to help us see this from an alternative perspective, to understand our unique strengths and what we are capable of.
