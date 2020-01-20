What will it take?

Receiving my own cancer diagnosis, almost a year to the day after my husband's diagnosis was the BIGGEST wake up call of my life! I thought I was invincible. I had just nursed him through Cancer, we were broken. Life as we knew it, had been turned upside down. To then be told I had Cancer was a blow that we never saw coming. But it forced me to STOP. It enriched my life. It made me stand up taller. It made my voice louder. It made life simpler, and it made joy and gratitude even more precious components of my Every day life. I realised I wasn't invincible, I was fragile. I realised I didn't need to be the strongest person, looking after everyone else, I needed to be Me, and it was ok to ask for help. I realised how much strength there was in my vulnerability. I realised the power of my mind and the passion in my heart would empower me in creating a life in which I would Thrive, in my way on my terms. It took Cancer to make me realise 'I matter'.