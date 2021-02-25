Here are a couple excerpts from “What If You Could? The Mindset & Business Blueprint for Your Life of Purpose”, coming out later this Spring. A breezy, whimsical read packed with tips on how to create your own luck in life and foster a successful mindset, it’s Co-Authored by Cody May and Neil Morton, entrepreneurs and partners at the global marketing agency StudioPTBO.com.

CREATIVITY OPENS DOORS

Singing, drawing, illustrating, writing, poetry, podcasting, photography, stand-up comedy, filming—your gateway to a global audience is through creativity and self-expression.

Don’t suppress creativity—ever.

It can be nerve-racking to put yourself out there for fear of judgement or being seen as “flighty” but once you let it flow and stop worrying about what your peers think, you will open the doors to success.

Start now.

START WITH GRATITUDE

We look at gratitude as a mindset, a perspective, a healthy outlook on life. When you begin every day in a place of gratitude, that mindset begins to shift your attitude.

We’ve found that the best place to start with gratitude is simply to be thankful for the breath in our lungs.

As you read this book, we encourage you to stop and take just five minutes to breathe and simply express gratitude and appreciation for life.

Viktor Frankl, author of Man’s Search for Meaning, said, “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms—to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.”

Despite our circumstances, we have the power to choose our attitude. We have a choice to see the glass as half-full or half-empty. Try to focus on what you have rather than on what you don’t have. It’s impossible to live your best life when filled with negativity, cynicism, and angst.

Make the choice to start with gratitude and express appreciation for life every day.

