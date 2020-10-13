Wealth or Health? Prioritize your health as you are building your wealth—it’s a win-win situation

We desire to be successful in all aspects of our lives, in our careers, business, family life, marriage, human relationships, personal growth, and our health and wellbeing.



All that we dream of manifest in our mind, and we need a healthy body to work on those dreams and desires toward fruitfulness. We are capable of doing all that we put our heart and soul into, and I do not doubt that. But, most of the time, we are riding on our tired and exhausted human body.

I said the human body because we feel as though we are beyond human when we drag our stressed body back into long working hours, fulfilling our responsibilities, and reaching for our goals, personal ones, and corporate ones.



It is a societal norm to work long hours and commit to delivering the best work performance to get the promotion or meet the IPO requested by our team. Most corporate cultures are focused on meeting corporate goals but not realizing and neglecting the importance of their employees’ wellbeing, happiness, and personal goals.

“To win in the marketplace you must first win in the workplace.” – Doug Conant, CEO

Many tend to think that busyness is good. But what many might not realize is that one might be keeping themselves busy because of a lack of inner peace within themselves and with the circumstance.



Inner peace is like a mirror. You see yourself for real, and you feel your emotion when it presents itself to you. Should you care to pause and give generous and affectionate attention to yourself, just like meeting up with a best friend for a chat, listening, and empathizing without judgment.

“For things to reveal themselves to us, we need to be ready to abandon our views about them.”-Thich Nhat Hanh



Peace brings clarity, and this is an essential step to bring us closer to what really matters, not what we keep doing and then getting frustrated because it does not deliver what we truly want and desire. Again, I would like to emphasize that no effort is wasted, but the process of success is just slower. A small step forward is better than not doing anything except wishing and admiring.



Wealth is the ability to live the abundances in what we want without worrying about money. Wealth is a motivational factor to thrive in life in many of us. We never get enough of it. I love wealth. I love money. I love what it can get me. It is essential for survival. Would you agree?

How much is enough, though? We work hard to get it by compromising our health, and that is what I like you to think hard, really hard, how much is enough, or how soon will you choose health over wealth?

For sure, wealth cannot revert you to your ‘original’ health after you lose it. Still, sure it can buy you relief from pain and improve the quality of recovery and aftercare. My point is, prioritize your health as you are building your wealth—it’s a win-win situation. Please do not underestimate the power of neglecting it.

“If you think wellness is expensive, try illness.”- Unknown

There is no bad choice over a great one. We don’t know what we don’t know. We sure know what can be done to avoid unwanted results. Do more of what can bring us the abundances that we desire, whether it is wealth or health. Give and take. Be mindful of the consequences of your actions though.

Your quest for a happy and fulfilling life is within your own grasps. Be conscious and take charge of achieving the things that really matter to you.