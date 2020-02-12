Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Well-Being//

Want to Be More Active? Start With Your Commute.

Research shows that adding even 10 minutes of extra movement to your daily routine adds up in powerful ways.

By
oneinchpunch / Shutterstock
oneinchpunch / Shutterstock

Working a little more outside activity into your daily commute could be beneficial in more ways than one. People who regularly biked to work decreased their risk of cancer and heart disease by 45 percent and 46 percent, respectively, according to a 2017 study in the British Medical Journal. Making your commute more active could also help you avoid getting sick. One study found that people who engaged in aerobic exercise at least five days a week were 43 percent less likely to report upper respiratory symptoms than their less-active counterparts. 

If you’re desk-bound by day, even a little movement here and there can help. In one study, swapping as little as two minutes of sitting with gentle walking per hour was found to lower subjects’ risk of premature death by 33%, compared to people who rarely took a break from sitting.

Another reason to make movement part of your day-to-day: It leads to a domino effect of positive outcomes, according to research published in Personality and Individual Differences in 2017. The study authors wrote that “daily exercise predicted increased positive social and achievement events on the same day. Exercise on one day also predicted greater positive social events on the subsequent day.” Now doesn’t that sound like the kind of ripple effect you want to create in your life? Practice your Microstep of getting off public transportation one stop earlier, and in time you’ll turn your daily commute into a meaningful health-booster. 

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.

Mallory Stratton, Associate Editor at Thrive Global

Mallory is an Associate Editor at Thrive Global. She brings to Thrive a multifaceted background spanning science editorial, brand strategy, publishing, and partnerships. She was recently Associate Editor on “It’s All In Your Head” by Keith Blanchard (Wicked Cow Studios, 2017), an illustrated brain science book, and worked closely on its accompanying cross-platform partnerships with Time Inc. and WebMD. She spends her off-hours curating playlists, practicing restorative yoga, and savoring a good cigar now and then.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

5 Tips for a More Relaxing Daily Commute

by Jared Atchison
Community//

How to Stay Sane (and Healthy) During Your Morning Commute

by Ethan Harrison
Community//

3 Lifestyle Habits that Will Help You Keep Your New Year’s Resolution

by [email protected]

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.