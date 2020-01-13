Trust Your Gut and Change Your Life

I’ll be the first to tell you how unreachable my big ideas seem sometimes. My imagination devises grandiose plans that I don’t always know how to act upon and carry out accordingly. I’ll also be the first to admit that making multiple large life changes at one time wasn’t easy to navigate, but it sure was worth it.



A couple of years back, after experiencing burn out and a constant craving for change, I decided that I needed to address the feelings of distress that were plaguing my existence. It sounds dramatic, I know, but truthfully, if it hadn’t happened this way, I’m not sure I ever would have made the changes that I’m thankful for today.



To address the emotional exhaustion, lack of motivation, and anxiety I was feeling, I started talking about the changes I wanted to make in my life. I started dreaming up larger than life ideas and writing them down. I imagined how much happier and more fulfilled I would be once I tackled each change. After realizing that I had the power to make the changes I wanted, I started doing just that.



One-by-one, I started to eliminate all of the major stressors and pieces of my life that were contributing to my unhappiness so that I could create space for more of what I deeply craved.

I quit wishing that I lived closer to my family and my hometown and I moved closer to home. I stopped feeling bogged down by my physical location and moved to the city. I quit pressuring myself to find a job in an industry associated with my Bachelor’s degrees because I didn’t want to pursue those interests any longer. I left my job because I realized that being good at something and actually enjoying it are different.



I quit asking for permission and external validation of my decisions. I started committing to myself, and I freed my mind from the burden of needing to feel “accepted” or understood. I stopped feeling afraid to share my big ideas and found my voice.



If that sounds like a large amount of change in at all once, believe me, it was. But do you know what happened once I listened to my gut and started disrupting my life?



I started spending more time with my family. I felt happier knowing that I was closer to where I wanted to be. I fell in love with a city that I had lived near my entire life but never truly experienced. I created a modern and cozy home that I love waking up to every day. I strengthened my relationship with my spouse. I found a work environment that I enjoy and look forward to being a part of every single day. I started to embrace feeling uncomfortable and began living for new experiences.



I smile more. I stress less. I realized that it’s my job to show up and to fight for a life that truly fulfills my needs and dreams.



If you’re looking for a sign, believe me, this is it.



Listen to your gut! Change your life! Maybe you’re ready for some major life changes. Maybe it’s time to move somewhere new. Maybe you’ve reached a point in your life where you need a career change. Maybe you need to cut off unhealthy relationships in your life to make space to welcome new and flourishing ones. Perhaps you need a new support system or an entirely new group of friends. Maybe your gut is telling you to get a new wardrobe, or change your hair color, or take a well-deserved nap for crying out loud – whatever your gut is telling you, listen closely.



You have the power and your gut’s guidance to own your life and spark magic at every moment.