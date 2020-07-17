Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Trifecta in Parenting – Mind, Body, Energy

Mind, body, and energy: how important are they in parenting? It might seem like we don’t need to pay attention to this trifecta in terms of our parenting; however, these three entities are essential both individually and in conjunction with one another. Mind When our mind is all over the place, thinking about the past […]

By

Mind, body, and energy: how important are they in parenting?

It might seem like we don’t need to pay attention to this trifecta in terms of our parenting; however, these three entities are essential both individually and in conjunction with one another.

Mind

When our mind is all over the place, thinking about the past or the future, we lose sight of the present moment. Thinking about all the things we have to do that do not serve us in that current moment creates unnecessary stress over uncertainty. This brings our mind elsewhere and does not allow us to be grounded, focused, and present.

The more we live in this moment, the present, instead of in our thoughts about another moment, the less we add unnecessary stress, worry and complication. When you notice yourself getting caught up in the world of thoughts in your head, quickly bring your attention to your breathing.

This is a great way to model to your children and share what you are doing and why.

For example: At 11 AM, if we start to think about dinner and then spiral into concerns about bedtime and how we are going to get our son or daughter to sleep, we have completely left this moment and brought uncertainty and worry to ourselves. Perhaps bedtime is challenging for your child and for you, but bringing a worry to it in the morning or later in the afternoon is not going to make it better.

This is a time to breathe and focus on other methods of present moment awareness. Here are a few of my favorites:

a. Focus on your breath as it enters the nostrils and exits. Pay attention to the flow of breath. Try creating a mantra for yourself to keep the focus, such as “inhale 1, 2, 3, 4, then exhale 1, 2, 3, 4.”

b. Put your hand on your heart and feel it beat. It is so grounding and calming when you pay attention to this. We all take it for granted. I believe this can be used daily as an opportunity to reset, grounding oneself in the present moment as part of the trifecta.

c. Give gratitude. You do not have to write in order to be grateful. Simply thinking to yourself, when your mind wanders and takes you elsewhere, what you are grateful for at this moment will help to relieve your anxious feelings about bedtime and help you connect to the here and now.

Body

Our body is important for so many reasons. Our bodies need energy and movement, just as our children’s bodies do. Getting our hearts beating and the blood flowing energizes and engages our body, our muscles and also our brains. When we sit for hours, we might feel exhausted. Give yourself a break whenever you can, getting your body moving. Movement in the body is like meditation for the brain; it resets us. Our bodies need movement.

For example, perhaps you sit with your child for a few hours (if they sit that long) and you might feel stiff, tired or stagnant.

Here are some easy tips to help boost your energy in your body in this trifecta in parenting.

a. Boost energy and body movement by turning on music and moving with it. You can do this while you are cooking or hanging with kids. They might join you.

b. Go outside and walk around in nature with grass, trees, birds, etc. Take it all in that is in front of you and be present. This is a great activity for kids too. Notice what you see, smell, feel, and touch. Engage all of your senses.

c. Wherever you are, stand up and squat. Set an intention for your body and see how you feel after. Sometimes just a few squats can instill movement and flow in your body, resetting yourself to take on the rest of the day.

Energy

How do we create energy? There are so many ways to create energy, but also ways to conserve energy. For example, as part of the trifecta, if I spend a lot of time in my head with thoughts that take me everywhere except for where I am, I am expending energy. Begin to notice how these three entities are connected. If one is off, it disrupts the whole trifecta.

Build energy by first being aware of your self-care. It is essential to fill or fuel yourself first; once you take care of yourself, then you are able to take care of others. We can only give from what we have, not what we don’t have. Fill your tank. Think about what builds energy and momentum for you. What makes you feel energized?

For me, I try a lot of different things the conserve energy and fill my tank.

a. Try to meditate. It creates energy within me, even if it is for a simple 5 minutes.

b. A mindful shower, even if for just a few minutes, can restore you. Try to think and bring attention to the water droplets hitting your body, the smell of the soap, and the overall cleanliness.

c. Try sitting outside or beside a window. Watch nature. I love to watch the birds and hear them sing.

d. The foods that we put in our bodies can help to create energy. Good nutrition and nutrients will go a long way.

Self-care comes in all shapes and sizes. What fuels you?

The mind, body, and energy effect is an important trifecta in parenting because each one affects the other. If we stay in the present moment more than not, nurture our bodies with movement and nutrients, then we feel better and are able to exert more energy into things that serve us. When we thrive with energy, imagine the impact it will have on our parenting practices, patience, listening skills, and compassion.

What intention will you set as you move forward?

Written by Sue DeCaro.

www.suedecaro.com

Sue DeCaro, Heart-Centered Life and Parent Coach, Worldwide

Sue is a heart-centered life coach, educator, motivational speaker, and writer, working with individuals, corporations, and families around the globe to navigate life’s daily challenges.

While integrating education, consciousness, and coaching, Sue helps individuals to feel empowered, grow and thrive. Her passion is to help people deeply connect to themselves, to their children, and of course, to the world around them, creating a brighter future.

Sue has had writings featured in various online publications and magazines. She has presented at events featuring Dr. Shefali Tsabary, Neale Donald Walsch, Marianne Williamson, Anita Moorjani, and John O’Sullivan. Sue has been an invited guest on radio shows and podcasts and has also appeared on The Dr. Nandi Show. Sue is also a contributor and deputy editor for Inspired Parenting, a well-known online parenting magazine. As the Resident Nanny Coach for The Knowing Nanny, Sue supports nannies and parents in an effort to create the best environment for children. Sue is involved in a plethora of things, all while furthering her goal of supporting parents and caretakers in raising children.

 

 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Photo by Roberto Nickson
Community//

Top 5 Ways To Heal From A Narcissist

by Charlotte Mary Brown
Community//

Why A Healthy Body And Healthy Mind Is More Important Than Work!

by Alexis van Dam
Community//

You Are Important… 9 Ways to Put Yourself First

by Ashley Allen

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.