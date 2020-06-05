The Tale of Floyd, the eggplant.

Once upon a time, there was an eggplant named Floyd. One day, someone broke into his house and burned it down because he was accused of using fake shells to pay his groceries but really it could have been anything because the veggie squad did not really treat the eggplants like they treated the potatoes. Maybe it was a call from a potato lady claiming that she was threatened by an eggplant man… No one really knows…

Back to the story…

Floyd the eggplant opened the door and did not resist. He knew that resisting the veggie squad could only bring him problems. But it did not work this time, the veggie squad burned Floyd’s house down and let him burn inside. He begged for its eggplant life but its eggplant life was not important and ranked very low on the veggie squad scale. So they let him die and his house turned into ashes. He repeatedly said ” I can’t breathe ”

So, Floyd, the eggplant was no more and witnesses who were there managed to record everything. It was not the first time, eggplants got killed and got their houses burned down… Floyd was just the most recent victim…It was so gruesome but for some almost uncanny reason, those men from the veggie squad just got fired and did not get charged. Eggplants felt their lives did not matter. So, I and my fellow eggplants started saying that #eggplantshousesmatter and some eggplants got really mad and angry.

Then you my potato neighbours Mike and Rosie came up saying, #allveggieshousesmatter too… You should talk about all houses, all veggies….

You both added

Honestly. I’m struggling. I can’t keep it together. There are all kind of rejection. Plus I need compassion. I don’t want to feel guilty. I don’t want to be silent. But I don’t know what to say…really…The world needs compassion”

I was disappointed at you my potato neighbour because I know you. You have a good heart, you call yourself a spiritual person and talk about peace love and oneness on every occasion. But strangely, you chose to talk semantics instead of helping your eggplant neighbour or instead of doing anything for eggplant houses. Because let’s be clear here, there are only one kind of houses burning down here and they are eggplant’s houses.

So I told you this :

” Mike and Rosie, right now my house is burning, yours is fine and could not be better and no one will ever set it on fire, so what’s the point of you asking for attention and needing to highlight that you also feel pain and rejection in your life? You are Potatoes, Queens, and Kings of fries so do you seriously need more attention right now? Do you feel uncomfortable because of this massive flashlight on my eggplant house? Am I disturbing your peace? Why do you feel insulted? Why do you take it personally? Why do you need to share your own pain when I talk about my eggplant house? Why do you need to make the conversation about you? Why do you need to throw spiritual bypassing to my face? Does it make it easier for you to remain silent and give me the patronizing speech about me being triggered? Does it make you feel less guilty to blame me and explain to me that I should not be triggered?

Let’s put things straight for the record

Potato Friend …

When you reacted that way, ignoring or diminishing my pain, as if it was not legit or relevant by comparing it to your own pain, I felt triggered, my inner child felt triggered, violated, not respected, humiliated again and I RECLAIM the right to be triggered because I have so much pain stuffed in me that I denied for so many years.

You can call me angry eggplant. That’s an easy one…It works for any situation. But I won’t apologize anymore for being angry, sad, or for being in pain. Why should I? When women started talking about the rapes and the abuse. You, my potato friend, were so loud and came up with the #metoo movement, inciting all veggie women to talk…

Maybe we should do that, maybe every single person who has suffered racism and rejection should post and use their platform. I bet potatoes would feel overwhelmed… It’s my guess when I see that the overwhelm is already so big when I dare to express my pain and you just want me to stop talking because it makes you feel uncomfortable.

Well, that’s what I used to do… Yes, I have been doing that … what you are advising me to do, I remained silent …I focused on forgiveness and buried the pain, the anger, the resentment deep down.

But my question is :

How will people ever change if they never acknowledge the issue… How can we all heal as veggies if we refuse to feel the issue? How can we all heal as veggies if we don’t want to feel uncomfortable? Being uncomfortable is part of the growth process.

It’s not anymore about racism .. it is about veggie rights… Do you get the difference?

When you deny my pain after denying me so many privileges… It crushes me because it feels to me this way :

“ MY PAIN IS NOT AS VALID AS YOURS“

“MY LIFE IS NOT IMPORTANT AS YOURS”

So, yes, I might overreact to your words even if you didn’t have any ill intentions… I might feel crushed to witness your silence.. because at this stage silence is complacency. Period. Silence is being complicit.

Truth is my heart broke because I thought you were my friend, an open-minded spiritual friend.

We had a dream … Do you remember? I joined the adventure…

We had this dream to build a better world, do you remember ? So, why the silence now about my eggplant house?

Benjamin Franklin used to say “ Justice will only be served when those unaffected are as outraged as those who are not”

Saying nothing is just contributing to the problem. It is being complicit…It is being in denial. It is as enormous as saying the sky is orange when it is obviously not orange…

This is not even about racism but about being selfish and not caring because it does not affect you, it is about spiritual bypassing…

You know I was wondering if any of you potato friends would have dared to mention to the asparagus friends when their kids got killed in their school, and they wanted to talk about their pain, that there are different kinds of losses and of grieving … And if you would have dared to start talking about you losing your potato dog…instead of firmly condemning the school attack and the racism behind it.

I bet not because each of you potato friend would have felt in his or her flesh that the pain of losing a child was not to compare to just any loss …

But when I talk about what happened to Floyd, you give me the compassion card and tell me about your own way to live rejection … You answer to my pain by throwing your pain to my face. I am not denying it, just saying, it might not be relevant.

Think twice now .. does it feel aligned? Does it show that Eggplant Floyd does not really matter to you cause you can’t really relate to him?

I believe it’s not even about that… cause you’re my neighbors and I know that most of you have a very good heart. It is just because you don’t want to feel uncomfortable. You don’t want to feel guilty, just because you are a potato and oddly the guilt feeling is there .. and your body rejects that emotion. And that’s where you enter into cognitive dissonance.

I get it … You don’t want to feel uncomfortable. You don’t want to be the bad guy…or to feel that way, just because you are a potato…You don’t want me to disturb you fake pinky rosy world.

I get it…but please understand that this is called DENIAL. Don’t even notice I am lying…

I get it …but please understand that I am crushed when you serve me the Peace and Love mantras instead of calling a stone a stone…

I get it … but please understand that you telling me that my inner child was triggered could just look like spiritual healer bypassing to me.

I get it…but I can’t help but being dead inside when you tell me this

“It’s horrible that an innocent black man was killed in the daylight but destroying properties has to stop”

Try saying …

“ It’s horrible that property is being destroyed but killing innocent black men has to stop”

I am not advocating violence and yet you know that these are the inevitable ripples of injustice. Martin Luther King coined this by saying ” a riot is the voice of the unheard ” so let’s make that voice heard, listened to, amplified, expanded, and supported.

So this is what I would like to tell you today potato Neighbour with all the love I am capable of right now :

” It’s time to wake up. It’s time to open your eyes and to stop pretending to be deaf. There is no turning back. This is the blessing brought up by Covid-19. It forced all of us to experience the law of one because corona does not spare any veggies…because of that and because it’s time, I see potatoes all around the world awaken and opening their eyes and unblocking their stuffed ears and it makes my heart warm. It makes me happy and I thank from the bottom of my heart all potatoes who are standing with the truth.”

Because it is not about racism. It is about the TRUTH and POWER.

“So please use your voice, say something, use your potato privilege with intention. Be the change you pretend to be in this world. Be the change you want to be in the world. Walk the talk…In the supermarket, in the drugstore, in your family, in the bus, in our communities and tribes, everywhere… Accept to be uncomfortable and accept to face your shadow…”

You, potato girl, might claim that you are not racist but how would you really feel if you found yourself alone with unknown male eggplant. Ask yourself if you would feel safe or if maybe our cultural conditioning led by ego would not take over and fear would start to cripple in… It is ok. Nothing to be ashamed of but it shows the depth of the work that needs to be done to morph all of those toxic beliefs and conditioning.

Do you finally get what I am talking about ?

You have to feel it to heal it.

So I am urging you to get to know eggplant people, to educate yourself about racism, about colorism, about potato privilege. I am praying for you to get to know an eggplant boy or girl for real, and for you to ask questions and to honour their difference.

Word of caution here about the untold rules:

– Please spare me the usual ”Eggplants are not different. They are like us. I don’t even see you or her as an eggplant..” because that’s just denying my identity. I am a veggie and yet, I reclaim my right to be different, to be the only eggplant in the room. If it makes you feel uncomfortable, it won’t be my problem anymore.

-Never make the statement “there is no such thing as ‘races of veggies “ without following up with “racism is alive and well and must be dismantled.” You cannot skip to the “we are ONE” utopia (soon to be a reality, sorry I am an incorrigible optimist) without acknowledging that we still exist in the 3D matrix where human beings are treated according to categories and privileges (sex, color, sexual orientation, wealth…).

-Next time you choose to center on your reactionary pain or say “I’m not racist but…” and refuse to participate in the conversation instead of just feeling the discomfort, of being part of the white collective, think twice and ask yourself why you had to add that you are not racist. That could maybe mean guilt and maybe shows a bias and that you have been triggered. Know that it is a big trigger for us, eggplants because it implies thatyo feel guilty and that you will of course denying the actions of potato people because it would mean that you are bad. It kills any possible conversation.

So, that was for you, my potato friend, I hope you could feel the truth wrapped in love. Please keep trying even if you are fearful of not knowing, or of not being understood, or of saying something wrong.

My turn now TO GET ON THE GRILL.

Let me tell you what I intend to do as a PROUD and conscious EGGPLANT, owning each tiny bit of my shades of BLACK here.

–I will speak and rise. Unashamed. Unabashed. Please don’t tell me to shut down in the name of forgiveness, compassion, and love because it defeats its purpose.

–I will not PLAY anymore the role of your assimilated eggplant and wear daily my potato dress. Do you know that the veggie squad officer who burned down Floyd’s house and killed Floyd used to work in the same club with Floyd as a security officer? The former owner of the club said ” the veggie squad officer would have shown mercy, had he recognized him…Well, it is even worse because it just shows that in her mind there are acceptable few chosen eggplants and a mass of ugly eggplants…

–I release the need to be good and to politically correct…I CHOOSE TO BE THE VOICE OF TRUTH INSTEAD. There is no opposition whatsoever between spirituality and activism. We can be spiritual and stand for what we believe. Stand for the truth. Every day.

–I will heal and educate as many veggies I can on this issue. Change mindset. HEAL THEIR TOXIC SELF-TALK and I have tools that I will share. I am committed now to create a sanctuary to help all veggies to heal .. All veggies need to heal and potatoes and eggplants have to heal too. My eggplant houses are on fire and I will commit to heal and mend the wounds in my community. I will be also hosting lives and a podcast called the Sanctuary on those topics open to ALL because we all need to heal and education is key. Ignorance kills. My course “Healing your self-talk” is a great resource to start the work. This collective pain is here and we have to release it. No more hiding. It hit me so hard this week as a divine revelation as I started working with 3 veggies this very week (synchronicity at its best) who could be labeled as “racist veggies” or who at least hold very strong biases against the other veggies. Let me share here what I heard this week ” I think they want to replace us with this new breed of mixed-race people… I hate it when I see eggplant men with potato ladies. They are taking my potato women…”. The eggplant person said ” I can not even consider working with any potato because I just can’t. They have hurt us so much. They invented the word racist. I demand compensation for the years of slavery…”. Then I have the lighter eggplant, who doesn’t want to be assimilated to the Black eggplants. God forbids it! And the lighter eggplant said: ”It’s not really affecting us. We are not eggplants, we are fair aubergines…The focus must be on the eggplants. They are black. We are not. I don’t have kinky hair and potatoes do treat me well..I am not an eggplant“. Hate on all sides and it will keep them stuck in the victim/ abuser archetype for eternity”… The hope comes from the fact that they feel all of that and yet they are not happy. Hate does not feed your soul and your heart. It never does. The hope comes from the fact that they came to me because I offered them a sanctuary, open to all veggies. Maybe because I didn’t blink an eye when they said to my face, I hate eggplants or I hate potatoes or I am not an eggplant, I am a fair aubergine. Maybe it’s because I have done my healing so I don’t feel attacked and take it personally anymore, maybe because I don’t judge and just offer them to understand why they feel that way. No judgment but truth.

-Lastly, I will also fight colorism and communitarianism in my own eggplant and aubergines community. Please remember one thing, no one has a monopoly on racism and colorism…Unfortunately, because it somehow transcends the issue of race. It is rooted in the reptilian brain, the brain of separation where we know in some uncanny way that we have better chances to survive with people looking like us…The real truth is that some of us have the power to act on it and have been doing it for centuries… So it always about not being part of the less liked or acceptable category. That’s why colorism exists so much within the many different types of eggplants. It has to stop.

Sorry it is Long but I am getting close to the end …

Potato friend ( can I call you like that?), the last thing I want to share is that #yourpotatovoicematters because it will be heard MORE than mine and those of the other eggplants ( yes that’s called the potato privilege ). Because you will be able to reach the potato tribe in a way I can’t. You can reach the potato community within the inner private circles of friends and family. Your potato voice matters because you have the power to change the system because you control it. Lastly, and this is the most important reason, your potato voice matters to me and to each eggplant because when you speak out, it warms my heart…in a way, I can’t explain. It warms the heart of all eggplants. A part of us is still not believing it but when I see you fighting and standing with me… It makes me FEEL VEGGIE AGAIN

And it feels damn good.

I understand that maybe you could not do better before because you did not know, now you DO. Now you know LOVE is an action verb.

SO THANK YOU. FOR BEING HERE. FOR READING THIS. FOR LISTENING. FOR ACTING TODAY. FOR ACTING TOMORROW. FOR HELPING JUSTICE TO BE SERVED. THANK YOU FOR BEING AS OUTRAGED AS WE ARE. THANK YOU FOR RAISING YOUR VOICE. FOR SUPPORTING BLACK VOICES, BLACK TALENTS. THANK YOU FOR WILLING TO SHARE SOME OF YOUR PRIVILEGE.

It is just the beginning…

#Ifnotnowwhen? #ifnotyouwho? #truthilluminates #yourvoicematters

Share this far and wide.

Love and Light to all

N’deye Fana Gueye