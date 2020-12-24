THE 10-STEP RE:INVENTION ROADMAP

Tis’ the season, and in the spirit of generosity and giving, it is my absolute pleasure to share with you one of the many highlights that’s central to my book: RE:INVENT YOUR LIFE! WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? that was released earlier this year.

There has never been a more opportunistic time to consider your life choices, your dreams and passions, how you choose to live your life, and where your future can take you. Here are the “cliff notes” for the book summed up in 10 Steps. You will be missing all the detail, the 30 interviews and anecdotes and the 26 Power Tools, so you may want to indulge in the whole book. But in the meantime, I highly encourage you to visit my website www.TheReinventionExchange.com to tune into one of the 50+ interviews, podcasts, RE:INVENTION Virtual Chats or blogs that will provide great inspiration, motivation and tips to pivoting in any area of your life.

Just remember that RE:INVENTIONS come in all Shapes and Sizes – your imagination is your only limitation – the rest is yours for the taking, always!

THE RE:INVENTION ROADMAP IN 10 STEPS

from RE:INVENT YOUR LIFE! WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?

Reinventions are incredible journeys, and they need mapping out, just as if you were going on a vacation or travelling somewhere new and interesting. They will be as successful and fulfilling as you allow yourself to make them.

Throughout the book, I’ve touched on a few of these topics briefly through stories and exercises. Now, for the purpose of presenting you with a simple, 10-Step Reinvention Roadmap, the core concepts are laid out here.

You’ll want to grab your notebook, again! Look back on the ideas you’ve already jotted down and dig deep.

Step 1: Find your passion — the things that make your heart sing.

Step 2: Decide if you want to monetize it or simply engage in it and enjoy your new journey.

Step 3: Make a plan in stages that work for you: 1 week, 1 month, 6 months, 1 year. Maybe it’s a 5-minute plan; maybe it’s a 5-year plan. It can happen every single day if you let it. Whatever works and what- ever gets you started. Baby steps! Break it down into manageable pieces. Whether it’s days or even years, a gradual transition is required. For example: Tuesday night — research subject xyz; Saturday after- noon — meet with an expert; Wednesday morning — attend networking breakfast.

Step 4: Set your goals — financial, emotional, physical, spiritual. Journal and make lists to hold yourself accountable. Review your goals regularly to make sure you are on track!

Step 5: Do the research — ask questions, talk to people, read blog posts, watch YouTube videos and explore the subject before digging in.

Step 6: Identify mentors — no one said you had to change your life on your own. One of the best ways to ensure a successful Reinvention is to find a mentor or support group to guide you through it. These are real people, with real experience and knowledge. Learn as much as you can from them and hold them close as you work toward your goals.

Step 7: Assess the skills required — locate the resources to further your education, and seek out conferences, events, lectures, and newsletters, and surround yourself with like-minded people.

Step 8: Immerse yourself in the subject matter — via interning or volunteering. “Try it on” to see if it really resonates with you and is worth the deeper dive and the effort you’ll be putting into it.

Step 9: Get to it! Take small steps if you need to, and most definitely reward yourself for each accomplishment in your journey. Remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither does your Reinvention need to be! (More on this in the next Power Tool.)

Step 10: Be prepared to modify your plan when needed. Change can be flexible, so don’t quit if you hit a roadblock or if it’s sitting there for too long; reassess the journey, the plan and the dream, and make your plan fit so you can achieve your goals.

Be flexible and allow the evolution to occur. Most importantly, don’t allow yourself to be overwhelmed by challenges. View them as learning experiences and take them for what they’re worth!

# # #

As the New Year emerges, so too do we, from this unusual year. So take a walk, breath, tune in to some of this great content and keep these 10 RE:INVENTION Steps handy…it’s just the beginning!

So, WHAT are you waiting for?

