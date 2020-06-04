Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

STOP multitasking! It’s harmful to your brain!

Multitasking is bad for you, your brain, your memory and your work!

By
Multitasking: working at the computer whilst on your mobile phone

How many times have you heard someone say, “I can multitask!”? Either facetiously or, with all the smugness of someone who truly believes that can?!

It’s said that women can multitask better than men. Well, they can’t. Men and women are hopeless at it, our brains are not set up to do it and, most importantly, it’s harmful to the brain and gets only half-hearted job done.

In the 2020s, we try to multitask. Our phones and devices tempt us unwittingly to have a messenger conversation, take a look at our Facebook notifications, listen to some music, all whilst watching a favourite television programme!

Most people do this automatically and think that it is quite normal and think of it as efficient multitasking. Now there’s an oxymoron!!  Some people can’t walk down the street without being on their phone at the same time, but they’re doing themselves a huge disfavour.

Here’s the bad news and it’s quite an alarm bell to STOP multitasking to improve your grey cells, performance, relaxation and memory!

Reductions in grey matter……

  1. The cognitive centres of our brain prefer us to stay on one task. Those who ignore this, have been found to have reductions in grey matter (cognitive region). This leads to mistakes and less ability to think straight!
  1. It makes you slower. You may feel as if you were getting lots of little jobs done, but research has shown that you do each a little bit more slowly than if you chunked similar tasks together. For example, reply to all your emails, then check your bank balance, then look at social media. For each set of tasks, you’ll be in a different mindset, rather than switching tasks, which is confusing and inefficient.

Your memory is suffering – you may find that both short-term and long-term memory are at risk.

  1. Your memory is suffering – you may find that both short-term and long-term memory are at risk. When you think about working on a complex problem, only to be interrupted, it’s sometimes difficult to get back into your stride. The same happens with the memory, each interruption, causes a break in communication to the short-term memory and that perfect sentence that you constructed in your head is lost forever!
  1. Multitasking causes stress. A piece of research carried out by the University of California demonstrated that the heart rates of student volunteers with access to email was elevated, compared to the volunteers who had none. There is the stress of hearing or seeing a notification message, which we think we must attend to. If the students were then given a stream of notifications, their stress was more pronounced.

If you multitask regularly, you become more and more susceptible to it

  1. If you multitask regularly, then you become more and more susceptible to it – you fall into the trap ever more easily. It becomes a very unhelpful habit, in that there is less and less priority placed on each interruption to concentration. Each and every notification becomes interesting and warranting immediate action!

What’s important to remember is that the term multitasking was coined to describe the actions of computer systems, not human behaviour. Humans don’t actually multitask that often; we switch activities, we remove out attention from one thing to another. A recent article from Yale University called multitasking an ‘illusion’ and I think that sums it up perfectly

Multitasking or switching attention is something we all have to practise to undo.

Multitasking or switching attention is something we all have to practise to undo. Whilst writing this blog, I stubbornly ignored notifications, but I’m far from perfect when it comes to steeling myself away from temptation!

This is why some activities are wonderfully mono-tasking. When, for example, I go to ride my horse, I think only about riding. Other sports also deserve full attention, like skiing, skating, diving and many team sports. People often suggest that this is what they love their sport, they can only think about what they are doing at that time, the rest of the world has been shut out.

Equally, losing yourself in music or dance can dampen the urge to check social media and email. Find the thing you love to do and allow yourself to indulge in mono-tasking!

Dr Tracey Cole

Dr Tracey Cole, Master Coach and Trainer of NLP, Time Line Therapy®, NLP Coaching and Hypnosis at Tracey Cole NLP

Dr Tracey Cole is an accredited Master Coach and Trainer, now running her own successful business, where she coaches, supports, teaches and trains others to overcome mindset limitations and be exactly how they want to be. She is professionally and academically qualified and is passionate about her mindset coaching and trainings.

Tracey has significant experience of NLP, NLP Coaching, Time Line Therapy® and Hypnosis, having begun her career with an amazing turn-around in her confidence in her other passion - riding horses. Seeing is believing and she believes that she can help and train others gain fast, effective changes in their mindset.

Tracey runs board-accredited trainings in NLP, Coaching, Time Line Therapy® and Hypnosis, as well as the only 4-certification course for Equestrians world-wide.

She is mum to Lottie the cat, as well as her chestnut mare, also called Lottie!! She lives in on the edge of the Peak District in Leek, UK with her partner Martin.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

If You Want to Get More Done, Here’s the One Thing You Need to Stop Doing

by Mayo Oshin
baona/Getty Images
Wonder//

Are You Guilty of the Worst Work Habit?

by Pete Leibman
Community//

The Truth About Multitasking

by Tali Orad

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.