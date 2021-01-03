Small Moments of Joy and Meaning

One of the unexpected gifts to come out of 2020 is a collective shift in our cultural focus from doing to being.

As a mom of two young, active boys, I’m used to having our weekends packed with practices, games, parties, and other activities that kept us in physical proximity but not necessarily connected. With the shutdown of schools and youth sports, we found a precious opportunity to rest, relax, and find joy in the presence of each other’s company.

One of my favorite family go-to activities is to snuggle up with my husband on the sofa, our two boys on either side of us, the family dog at our feet, and watch a movie together. It’s not only enjoyable but also meaningful, helping to relocate each one of us in the presence of what really matters. To temporarily stop all the doing and melt into the pure joy of being with the people I love the most has been an incredible gift.