Small Moments of Joy and Meaning

By Christy Whitman

One of the unexpected gifts to come out of 2020 is a collective shift in our cultural focus from doing to being

As a mom of two young, active boys, I’m used to having our weekends packed with practices, games, parties, and other activities that kept us in physical proximity but not necessarily connected.   With the shutdown of schools and youth sports, we found a precious opportunity to rest, relax, and find joy in the presence of each other’s company.

One of my favorite family go-to activities is to snuggle up with my husband on the sofa, our two boys on either side of us, the family dog at our feet, and watch a movie together.  It’s not only enjoyable but also meaningful, helping to relocate each one of us in the presence of what really matters.  To temporarily stop all the doing and melt into the pure joy of being with the people I love the most has been an incredible gift. 

Christy Whitman, Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach, Law of Attraction Expert and Two Time New York Times Bestselling Author

Christy Whitman is a Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach and Law of Attraction expert, as well as the two time New York Times bestselling author of The Art of Having It All and Taming Your Alpha Bitch. She is also the author of the international bestseller Quantum Success. Her forthcoming book The Desire Factor will be released April 21, 2021.

Christy has appeared on the news, The Today Show, The Morning Show, Ted X, and The Hallmark Channel, and her work has been featured in the media in various publications. She’s been featured in Goalcast, People Magazine, Seventeen, Woman’s Day, Hollywood Life, and Teen Vogue, to name a few.

Christy is the CEO and founder of the Quantum Success Learning Academy & Quantum Success Coaching Academy, a 10-month Law of Attraction coaching certification program. Christy has helped certify over 3,000 life coaches and has helped countless others to unlock their power to manifest. She lives in Scottsdale with her husband Frederic and her two boys Alex and Maxim.

Follow Christy on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/christywhitmaninternational/) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/christywhitman1/) and receive her free 30-day video training system to help create the life you’ve always wanted! (https://www.watchyourwords.com/)

