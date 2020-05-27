Readjusting in Unpredictable Times

How we’re staying well during COVID-19.

Throughout our time of working at home, our team has been inspired by the ThriveGlobal community, specifically the new “Thriving in the New Normal” series. Although each person’s “new normal” looks a little bit different, here are a few ways we have adjusted to stay at home orders and work from home.

Even in the best of times, routines can be a helpful way to maintain a sense of stability. Find ways to create a routine for this new normal of staying home. For some this looks like waking up at the same time and curating a work space. Or maybe it involves still wearing professional clothing to maintain a sense of structure. Some members of our Center have been using what would normally be their commute time to spend a few minutes in meditation or exercising to start their day.

What are ways that you typically lighten the load of the day? Is it a cup of tea? A nap on the couch? A walk around the block? Find the things in your routine that can act as releases for specific stressors or the compounding stress of working at home. If your usual go-to’s don’t work, try stepping outside your norms. Through blood donation or reading an article or book authored by someone with a different perspective than your own, you can feel more productive and contribute to the global fight against COVID-19!

Staying at home provides a great opportunity for mid-day exercising, whether it be a quick yoga video or a walk around your neighborhood. Our team has been hosting a weekly yoga hour via zoom as a way of creating space for people to work out together while still practicing social distancing. Other members from our team have decided to turn phone calls into an exercise break by taking their calls while on a walk.



For many on our team, this is the first time that we are having the opportunity to be at home in the middle of the day, thus opening the door for more opportunities to create healthy meals. Always wanted to try out a new recipe or change up your lunch options? During a recent lunch meeting, one of our team members gave a demonstration on how to make a matcha latte at home. Now is the time to test your hand at a new recipe for a midday snack!

For those who are able to work from home, the boundaries of work life and personal life can be blurred. Since the office commands the same space as the home, it can be quite difficult to maintain an “off the clock” mindset when work ends. Many of our Center members apply strict rules to their screen time as well as their work hours. We attempt to restrict all work-related messages and efforts to the hours of 9AM-5PM. At 5PM, the desktops are powered down and in the case of emergency, we use communication apps like Slack to resolve those issues.

For many young adults who are accustomed to after-work activities like watching Netflix, Hulu, or other streaming platforms, restricting watching to TVs instead of on phones and laptops can aid in the separation of work and home life.

Don’t forget the boundaries you set before the pandemic began. Silencing notifications, not looking at your phone when you wake up, or not checking emails until the work day starts can still be some of your greatest tools to combat the invasion of work into your personal life.

Our team has recognized that while we have not seen each other in over two months, we can still find ways to stay connected. We have been hosting weekly happy hours and trivia nights via Zoom!

How are you staying connected to your work and social communities during this time of social distancing? Maybe it looks like having a virtual happy hour or virtual game night? Or meeting up with a friend at a safe distance outside for a picnic if permitted by local regulations. It is important to check in on our colleagues, families and friends during this time.

Although this is a season of both change and uncertainty, remember not only to take care of those around you but also to take care of yourself.