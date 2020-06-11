Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Rational Curiosity in Current Times.

The art of authentic curiosity and being inquisitive to a point!

By

In an ever changing world, there is a constant need to be vigilant in order to keep afloat. For instance in this pandemic, it is required of us to ask questions even if they seem repetitive! Perhaps now is the time to develop ‘curiosity’ so that we understand diverse perspectives, in order to resolve our own issues. 

How do we develop a curious mind? Simply be open to learning, questioning and activity listening. Inquisitive minds are free to acquire knowledge, free from opinions, hence they see a world of possibilities and intriguing opportunities. And of course the less opinionated we are the more we absorb.

If this crisis should teach us anything, it is the art of applying a beginners mindset, an attitude of openness sans the preconceptions. And during this catastrophe most of us realize that a closed mind makes us indifferent to everything happening around us. Whereas a welcoming mind makes it easier for us to navigate these anxious times. 

In fact research suggests that curiosity is associated with positivity. Chris Peterson and Martin Seligman, are recognized as eminent driving forces behind the field and theories of positive psychology. In their 2004 book ‘Character Strengths and Virtues,’ they identified 24 character strengths. And they established that one of the character strengths consistently associated with life satisfaction is curiosity. According to them, ‘curiosity is taking an interest in ongoing experience for its own sake; finding subjects and topics fascinating; exploring and discovering.’

Character strengths are ultimately shaped by current situations that we may find ourselves in and some may change depending on the strengths we may effectuate in that current environment. Probably it is a good time to train our minds to be intentional ‘discoverers,’ in the present situation!

After all, an inquiring mind is genuinely interested in asking follow-up questions and exploring the unfamiliar! Research indicates that curiosity is associated with problem solving and creativity. And during this crisis we should be an observer, open our minds to explore different topics with an intention to find answers and build knowledge.

Curiosity above all is hope, it’s a strength that drives us to consciously direct our attention to connect the dots and access new ideas.

A mind that is eager to learn, plays an important role in our everyday existence and studies establish, life is a lot more happier and interesting if we are curious! 

Monica Lakhmana, CEO at Monica Lakhmana Foundation

 

CEO & Managing Trustee- Monica Lakhmana Foundation. Sustainable development is at the heart of the Foundation’s vision and across activities.

