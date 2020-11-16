Preventing Digital Eye Strain and Blue Light Overexposure

There are plenty of things that may trigger a headache this year – it is 2020, after all! But have you ever given any thought that it may be your smartphone or tablet causing your headache? (And we’re not talking about the content on the screen, although that may not help either.)

As you spend more time working, learning and entertaining yourself at home, you might find that you’re also spending increased time on your devices. All of those Zoom happy hours and Netflix binges may be causing digital eye strain, resulting in more frequent headaches, while also increasing your exposure to blue light. In fact, the vision industry group, The Vision Council, notes that 60% percent of adults have reported symptoms of digital eye strain.

Digital eye strain – and the resulting headache – is caused by spending too much time looking at devices like your phone or tablet. Interestingly, a small 2016 study from International Ophthalmology found that those who used e-readers, versus reading from printed materials, reported increased eye strain.

“With the rise of technology, we’re seeing more patients come in who experience headaches following long periods of screen use. Patients who suffer from migraines are also identifying screen use as a trigger for their migraine attacks,” Regina Krel, M.D. recently shared with Hackensack Meridian Health’s Health U.

And how can blue light play a role in all of this? Blue light – the type of light emitted from digital devices – can cause damage to your skin and sleep cycle. And while the science is still emerging on the connection between blue light and headaches, Harvard Medical School shared findings that blocking blue light could help alleviate light sensitivity during migraines.

As noted in Hackensack Meridian Health’s Health U, “There still isn’t a ton of research on the long-term effects of staring at screens all day. Until there’s more definitive research, it’s important to protect yourself as much as possible when using the computer,” said Ming He, M.D.

And that is where a blue light blocking product like EyeJust can help! EyeJust protects you by cutting blue light at the source, whether from your phone or computer. In addition to a blue light blocker, keeping your device slightly further away from your face and employing the 20-20-20 rule can also help reduce digital eye strain and the resulting headache.