Perenennial gardening: a hobby that reinstates my sense of calm

Echinacea? Astible? or Buddleja? It’s hard to believe that there was a time when I did not know these names and the perennials they represented.

Twenty five years as a gardener has shifted my perception of the surprises of nature and the blessings of the blooms.

It is no wonder, then, that as the Coronavirus has taken the States by storm, that I retreat to my happy place for solace and to re-center myself.

As I water my annual flowers, deadhead perennials blooms and prune the ever-growing shrubs, I find comfort in the following: