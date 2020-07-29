Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Perenennial gardening: a hobby that reinstates my sense of calm

Three ways my favorite hobby benefits my well-being during the CVD era

Echinacea? Astible? or Buddleja? It’s hard to believe that there was a time when I did not know these names and the perennials they represented.

Twenty five years as a gardener has shifted my perception of the surprises of nature and the blessings of the blooms.

It is no wonder, then, that as the Coronavirus has taken the States by storm, that I retreat to my happy place for solace and to re-center myself.

As I water my annual flowers, deadhead perennials blooms and prune the ever-growing shrubs, I find comfort in the following:

  1. A reminder that I’m but a speck in Creation’s plan. In mid-Spring, I nurture the garden’s soil, preparing it for another season. Colorful annual flowers are planted for a whimsical pop of color throughout the garden. The birdbath is strategically placed by the bird feeders, to attract some of the region’s most glorious birds and bees. Life is happening all around me; I am just one cog in this divine wheel. In the Fall, I carefully prune back the dormant leaves, preparing them for the winter months. Often, I’ll add extra mulch around my delicate perennials to ensure they survive the sometimes harsh northeastern weather.
  2. All life unfolds at just the right time. Despite how much I look forward to seeing new blooms, I have come to know that there is nothing I can do to rush the growing, budding and blooming process. Same principle applies in life. While I appreciate the time of sowing and reaping (in my garden, I prominently display a sign citing the verses from Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 – To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven), it has been through gardening that I have learned the art of patience and allowing life to reveal itself to me, in its time, not mine.
  3. As I busy myself in the mundane trappings of garden maintenance, I am not thinking of how CVD is snuffing out lives across the globe. I only need to look around my gardens to see all sorts of signs of life. The squirrels and chipmunks are sauntering about. The birds are bathing without a care in the world. Baby rabbits are braving their new world, venturing just a bit farther than yesterday from their moms. Thanks be to God that my family and I are healthy and safe. While garden chores occupy my thoughts, I re-connect to my divinity. In these moments, I am well.

Kimberly Rice, Chief Changemaker, CEO at CHANGEMAKERS

As Founder and Chief Changemaker of CHANGEMAKERS, Kimberly Rice has been leading change her entire life, personally and professionally. She was that girl who would prove a teacher and boss wrong when they said something could not be done.

Before it was chic, Kimberly’s motto was and is: “I can. I will. Watch me”. This is her mentality in all aspects of her life.

In her strategic marketing communications and then professional services marketing career, Kimberly was typically the only woman in the room, disrupting the status quo and tired traditions of corporate practices. Bringing her analytical and strategic perspective to every challenge, she is also in-tune with the feminine energy of intuition, collaboration and emotional awareness.

Nationally recognized as one of the top leaders in strategic business and professional development, Kimberly collaborates with forward-thinking organizations and their women executives across the country to educate them how to create the career of their dreams by charting their own course by transforming fear into action and limiting beliefs into unlimited possibilities to dramatically increase their confidence and courage.

Kimberly is described as “fearless” for having the courage and confidence to do what most only dream of doing, leaving a six-figure income and successful 20-year corporate career to start her own business. She authentically shares her personal stories of death defying experiences and transformation with audiences of all ages and sizes across the globe. Her positive energy, humor and ability to weave powerful storytelling inspires, educates and connects with women at all levels, from diverse backgrounds and industries. She delivers actionable and specific strategies that deliver tangible, measurable results in both their personal and professional lives.

As a consummate storyteller who uses the power of story to engage her audiences, Kimberly sprinkles her sense of humor throughout her educational programs. She is a champion for women as she strongly believes we all have the right to be seen and heard.

Living the adage of becoming the change she wants to see, Kimberly collaborates with organizations, businesses and individuals across the globe who align with her mission to further the advancement of women and girls.

As a keynote and program facilitator, Kimberly inspires and electrifies audiences to get in touch with their grit, re-claim their confidence and take bold steps to improve their careers and lives by taking demonstrative action. Whether working one-on-one or presenting before thousands, clients and audiences appreciate the deep knowledge, humor and warmth that Kimberly brings to every presentation.

Kimberly is author of How Women Can Create the Career of their Dreams by Charting their own Course, 10 Ways to Show Up More Boldly and Rainmaker Roadmap: A Step-by-Step Guide to Building a Prosperous Business (available on Amazon), Kimberly taps her passion for providing uplifting and concrete strategies for women to attain their highest potential.

In response to her women client demand, Kimberly founded the Women Rainmaker Forum and hosts the CHANGEMAKERS podcast for which she interviews national experts on a broad range of business growth strategies and women business empowerment issues.

