Overcoming the Culture Of Gaslighting!

The harsh reality of today’s modern world is that truth seekers can be hard to come by. Oh! We all remember that famous line from Jack Nicholson, “you can’t handle the truth!” What seems so cliche, is oh so, true! Keepin’ it real is evidently a kind of reality, where many people do not want to venture. Those brave Souls, who are willing to be honest about reality, personal, romantic, or familial situations are lied upon and silenced. Sneakiness, deceit, and under handing behaviors are persistent, as opposed to being open and honest about what is really happening.

The fact of the matter is that you will not be able to build a bridge, in order to “get over” gaslighting. That’s a fact. If people are playing emotional manipulative games, and are trying to convince you that your experiences are not real, please note that it is for a reason. Its intentional! Perhaps, its a way of masking their own insecurities. Maybe, some people want to continue their psychotic journey of feeling a sense of superiority and domination over others because it makes them feel better about their own circumstances. Whatever the reason may be, know that there comes a time when you should not try to “talk about it.” You don’t converse about deception with emotional manipulators, who have committed themselves to their behavior. All they will do is just manipulate your words, use them against you, and try to demonize your image. I know. When you are living in the world of sanity, its hard to comprehend that there are people in this world, who have that kind of time on their hands. The fact of the matter is, they exist! It means you want to be prepared in handling such individuals. Here are a few tips which can assist you in doing so!

*Do Not Partake In Any Conversation

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

Gaslighters, and the process of gaslighting, requires that you partake in a discussion on the manipulation. Do not give it any thought. In fact, leave it alone, and move away from the situation. If it happens where you are unable to get away, simply smile and nod. Let their words go in one ear and out the other. Do not bother trying to defend yourself or your ideas. Forget about speaking your truth to gaslighters. You can even state the following: “You have a right to believe, whatever you want to believe.” Remove yourself from any conversation, which is set on gaslighting you.

*Present The Beauties Of Your Spirit and Persona

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

Regardless of what people are saying about you, keep your shine as vigilant as possible. One of the goals of gaslighters is to convince you that what you are experiencing, or feeling, is false. Its a way of manipulating you in such a way, that you start to feel unsure about your position, circumstances, or the reality at hand. When you continue to present the beauties of your character, allowing your light to shine, you are less likely to fall victim to lies and myths being created about you. In a terse amount of words, you are less likely to believe them. Highlight your positive attributes. That way when gaslighters begin their work, your mind doesn’t fall victim to that kind of manipulation.

*Speak Confidently On The Truth and Do Not Bend

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

Should you find yourself having to address a particular situation, make sure you speak up. Affirm yourself and what you are experiencing. Do not back down for anyone. No matter how people try to challenge you, voice yourself! That can be through social media, face-to-face, e-mail, or whatever you have to do in order to make sure that your voice is heard. Be adamant and firm in conveying your experiences. Never allow those persons, who entertain gaslighters, to sway you from what you know to be true.

*Surround Yourself With Uplifting People

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

One of the perfect ways of staying true to yourself, while being gaslighted, is to connected yourself with people who seek truth. Become acquainted with people who listen, and desire to know the realities of things, at hand; not those purposefully seek lies and deception, in order to have a reason to despise you. Confident, loving people, who value themselves are wonderful, during times like this. Give love and share it with caring people, desiring it.

*Keep A Journal

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

Writing out your thoughts, during times as these, gives you that practice in affirming your thoughts. In writing down your personal experiences, you are re-claiming truth; making it clear you are aware of your reality. It gives you needed confidence, and ensures you won’t allow yourself to succumb to manipulation.

*Live Life!

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

One of the hidden issues relating to gaslighters is that they want to bring you down to the low energy level of their own existence. Creating a false version of reality, while attempting to get you to believe it is part of their agenda. Avoid trying to play their game. Set your boundaries and go about living your life, as comfortably, as you can. Your life matters, and it is worth living!

In a world, where far too many people desire to believe falsehoods (denying realities), its amazing to know there are still those individuals sticking up for what’s right. Sticking up for what’s true! Sometimes when you aren’t used to being in certain situations, you don’t have the tools to deal with them. Initially, it can be shocking! The fact that there are people spending their energy engaging in such behavior is crazy. Yet, it exists. Nevertheless, once you have been exposed to it, you are aware that such behaviors, exists. From there you have a decision to make. More than one, if we are going to be honest. You can choose to be a victim OR you can fight for your life-your name, your reputation! Gaslighters feed off the energy of high-energy people. Secretly feasting, while convincing you that your exploitation is not happening. Will you cave into pressure in believing them? Gaslighters come in the form of employers, family members, so-called friends, romantic partners, or even strangers. They come in different races, shapes, sizes, nationalities, colors, and the list goes on. At the end of the day, there is one thing which centers, and its called, truth! Stand firm in it, and you will build that bridge, to an elevated, you!