One In Four People Have Disabilities & Our Public Health Systems Need To Adapt

A disability is a condition that limits a person’s physical, mental, or sensory abilities. It can be congenital, present from birth, or acquired later in life. Some disabilities are visible, such as paralysis or blindness, while others are not, such as learning disabilities or chronic pain. The World Health Organization states that more than 1 billion people have a disability. This number is expected to rise as the population ages, and people live longer with conditions like heart disease and cancer. While some disabilities can be disabling, many people with disabilities lead active and fulfilling lives. With the proper support, they can participate fully in their communities and significantly contribute to society.


Despite high numbers of people living with disabilities, those with disabilities are often overlooked or misunderstood. This can be partly attributed to the fact that many disabilities are not visible. In addition, there is a lot of misinformation about what it means to have a disability. For example, people with disabilities are often considered uneducated and unproductive. This assumption is not valid. People with disabilities have a lot to offer. They are often highly creative and adaptable and have a unique perspective on the world. When given the opportunity, they can thrive in all sorts of environments. However, they cannot do so without understanding and acceptance from the broader community. It is therefore essential that we work to increase awareness about disabilities. Only then can we create a genuinely inclusive society of all members.


The number of people living with disabilities is growing, as is the expectation that we need to be more of an inclusive, diverse and equitable society. This can impact the workforce in many ways, as leaders look for creative and sustainable methods for this aspiration. One way is to increase the demand for accommodations in the workplace. This could mean anything from providing adaptive furniture to making changes to the physical layout of the workspace. It could also mean providing assistive technology or training employees to best interact with and support coworkers with disabilities. In addition, the growing number of people with disabilities can also impact workplace diversity initiatives. For example, companies may need to revisit their definition of diversity to include people with disabilities or make sure that their recruitment and hiring practices are accessible to people with disabilities. Finally, the growing number of people with disabilities can also impact workplace culture. For example, companies may need to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment, provide employee support groups, or ensure adequate access to mental health resources. In addition, the growing number of people with disabilities can significantly impact the workforce.


As a healthcare professional, it is natural to consider the impact of disabilities on the healthcare system. The healthcare system in the United States, and the health care systems globally, face several challenges in the coming years. One of the most significant challenges is the growing number of people with disabilities. According to recent estimates, nearly one in four Americans live with a disability. This increase is due in part to the aging of the population, as well as improvements in medical care that allow people with disabilities to live longer and healthier lives.


The growing number of people with disabilities is having a profound impact on the healthcare system. People with disabilities are more likely to have chronic health conditions and often require more medical care than those without disabilities. The increased utilization of medical care needs can place a strain on resources, and it can lead to long wait times for appointments and procedures. In addition, people with disabilities often need specialized care that is not always available at all hospitals and clinics. As a result, the healthcare system must adapt to meet the needs of this growing population.


Not only must the healthcare system be considered, but so should other social systems. There are several different factors to consider when it comes to ensuring the health and safety of those with disabilities and providing safe and equitable environments. First and foremost, public support systems need to be in place to provide adequate resources and assistance. These supports include access to medical care, housing, transportation, and education. Additionally, public support systems need to be able to meet the needs of those with disabilities individually. This means providing services and accommodations tailored to each person’s unique needs.


Furthermore, public support systems must be accessible and easy to navigate. Therefore, it is essential to have clear and concise information and assist in navigating the system. Finally, public support systems need to be responsive to the changing needs of those with disabilities. As a society, we need to be flexible and adaptable best meetest the needs of those we serve. Considering these factors, we can ensure that public support systems can provide safe and equitable environments.


The pandemic has shown that our current health care system is woefully unprepared to deal with the needs of people with disabilities. The weak response to the pandemic has led to widespread suffering and death among disabled people. To prevent this from happening again, public and private health and support systems must start adapting. This will require a shift in thinking about disability, from viewing it as a burden to be tolerated to recognizing it as a natural part of life. It will also require a commitment to providing quality care and support that meets the unique needs of disabled people. By making these changes, we can ensure that disabled people can live whole and healthy lives.

Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D | Leadership Coach| Mental Health & Wellness Coach at Dr. Tomi Mitchell Holistic Wellness Strategies

I am Dr. Tomi Mitchell, MD. I help executives and leaders eliminate burnout so that they can increase productivity in the workplace.  I provide wellness and mental health training for executive leaders, business owners, and purpose-driven leaders.  I am a speaker,  trainer, writer, and host of The Mental Health & Wellness Show podcast. 

