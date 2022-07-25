One In Four People Have Disabilities & Our Public Health Systems Need To Adapt
A disability is a condition that limits a person’s physical, mental, or sensory abilities. It can be congenital, present from birth, or acquired later in life. Some disabilities are visible, such as paralysis or blindness, while others are not, such as learning disabilities or chronic pain. The World Health Organization states that more than 1 […]
Thrive invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here
.
By
- Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D | Leadership Coach| Mental Health & Wellness Coach at Dr. Tomi Mitchell Holistic Wellness Strategies