Not Today, COVID-19!

Is There Something Wrong With Me?

By

How are you doing this week?

I recently had an interesting conversation with some friends and colleagues about how we’re seeing people in different stages of the grief cycle since the Coronavirus pandemic hit.

At first, we were all in disbelief and shock, then we moved onto denial, then we moved onto anger, followed by despair and depression.

I can be honest with you right now, and tell you that I’ve hit all of these stages. Because it’s natural. Depression, for me, looked like Groundhog Day. I would stare at my computer. I wasn’t being productive. I was sleeping in. These stages all look like different things for different people. And then finally, we move on to acceptance. 

I’ve seen some posts on Facebook, where people have said things like, “This pandemic is bringing out the true colors in people,” or “We can see people for who they really are right now,” … and I have to call BS on that because we’re all in different stages of grief, and this is not who we are.

So I want to encourage you today to not judge people based on their reactions just because they are in a different stage of grief than you are right now. People are reacting to their internal programming, which is something we all do – even me! Know that you get to decide how you’re going to manage this grief and that becoming aware of these dips and stages of grief can be very empowering.

What I want you to take away from this is this:

You’re reacting out of fear, there’s nothing wrong with you just because you’re reacting in a certain way, and your reactions do not define you. 

We are all spiritual beings living in a physical body, and the way we react to the world is based on our programming. These knee jerk reactions are a symptom of how we’ve grown up and some of the beliefs we’ve held onto in our subconscious mind. 

Having this awareness, you have the ability to shift that.

Your spiritual DNA is 100% perfect

…but you’ve got to make YOU a priority first thing in the morning and at multiple times during the day so that you’re not a victim to all of the negativity that’s out there right now. I have been working with my clients to help us get connected with the essence of who we really are first thing in the morning because when you do this first, you kind of become impervious to a lot of the negativity that’s out there right now trying to latch on to your old programming. 

When we really focus on ourselves and our goals first, and we can write down things that we’re grateful for, it arms us for the day. It puts us in alignment and harmony with the essence of who we truly are so that when we get hit with all of these negative things in the news or on social media, we’re not as susceptible to be driven in our behaviors based on those behaviors that aren’t ours to begin with.

Does this make sense to you? Comment back and let me know – what stage of grief are you currently in?

Be safe and be well. Sending love to you. 

Laura Noel, Leadership and Personal Growth Coach at Laura Noel Consulting LLC

Laura Noel is an Executive Business and Personal Development Consultant who works with organizations and individuals to help streamline business processes while maximizing profits. She helps clients stretch their thinking in a way that opens them up to new possibilities.

Prior to becoming an entrepreneur and CEO of her own company, Laura studied and taught personal growth, change management, and leadership for over 27 years while serving in the United States Air Force. She has helped solidify goals and improve corporate culture within government agencies, the Department of Defense, and construction, technical, insurance, and sales organizations.

She is proud to serve as a transformational coach helping clients bridge the gap between feeling stuck and finding fulfillment in life and career. Laura knows how to get results as she guides clients in overcoming the mindset blocks that keep them from realizing their true potential, purpose, life-long dreams, and legacy.

Laura helps her clients gain a new level of self-confidence and become the leader others will want to follow. Implementing a mix of science and psychology, she helps individuals and teams advance their current projects and careers and prepares them to successfully transition on to greater opportunities.

