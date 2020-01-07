Not into New Year’s Resolution?

Once you have flown, you will walk the Earth with your eyes turned skyward; for there you have been, and there you long to return. Leonardo Da Vinci

The holidays came and went.

You’re already into the second week of the new decade (2020!).

You don’t typically do new year’s resolutions, but it’s all feeling a bit anti-climatic without one.

If you’re feeling this way, it might be a sign that you haven’t savored life’s delicious nectar that you’ve worked in 2019.

One of the best ways to cherish these moments is through quiet reflection.

If this wasn’t part of your 2019 wrap up, it’s not too late to do it now!

The powerful thing about the questions we ask ourselves is that it plants a seed in our mind and spirit. Even if we don’t know the answer in the moment, we’ll find it and recognize it when the moment is right.

Below are 5 reflection points with various questions that you can consider and ask yourself.

You can incorporate these questions if you have a journaling practice. If not, you can type it out, or take a few sheets of paper and write it out, and see what unfolds. It won’t disappoint.

As you begin the next decade of your life, give yourself a moment to set your course in the direction that will connect you with what matters the most to you.

5 Reflection Points

​Reflect on the below points 1-4 thinking about the past year….

1. Celebrate accomplishments​

What wins or accomplishments are you the most proud of?

What wins (small or big) surprised you and why?

What’s something new you tried (e.g., project, activity, approach, etc.)?

2. Acknowledge learnings

What’s something new you learned about yourself?

What were your lowest moments and what did you learn?

What did you learn from your wins?

What lessons aren’t finished that will continue into the next year?



3. Experience gratitude

What were moments of magic, grace, and blessings you experienced?

Who in your life are you most grateful for?

What about yourself are you most grateful for?



4. Heal in relationships

What new people enriched your life?

How did you support and enrich others in your life?

What moment of intimacy, trust and/or connection with another person stands out?

5. Setting your compass for the next decade

Reflecting on your proudest moments in the last decade:

What do these moments have in common (if any)?

Which of the proudest moments would you like to experience more in your life?

Reflecting on your lowest moments in the last decade:

What do these moments have in common (if any)?

Based on what you learned, what do you wish to never repeat in your life?

Envisioning the next decade of your life, what experiences would you like to have?​

What are new experiences that you’d like to have?

What made you proud in the last decade that you’d like to experience more of?

What did you experience in the last decade that you don’t need to experience again?

Setting the course for next year

List 3 things (habits, projects, actions, relationships, attitudes, approach, etc.) you most like to try-on and experience in the next year to support your growth and expansion

List 3 things (habits, projects, actions, relationships, attitudes, approach, etc.) you most like to drop or reduce in your life in the next year to support your growth and expansion

Starting the new year with intention

Pick one word for the new year that mirrors your intention and will support your growth and expansion for your greater good

This word serves as a touchstone for you to go back to in moments of decision making, weakness, darkness, and everyday intention setting

