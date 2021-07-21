Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Negative to a Moment of Gratitude

We will face challenges and roadblocks—both literally and figuratively—as we navigate our daily life. How we navigate those challenges can make us stronger and more resilient.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In life, there are few things we know for certain. One of those is that we will face challenges and roadblocks—both literally and figuratively—as we navigate our daily life. How we navigate those challenges can make us stronger and more resilient. Many times, in challenges, we are facing negative thoughts or emotions. Reflect on everything good in the moment to set the tone for how you can begin to problem solve. For every negative thought, try to shift to a grateful thought. Below are some suggestions.

Go back to a recent challenge you experienced. Reflect on how you dealt with the challenge. How could you have handled it differently? Can you find something to be grateful for from the experience? What lessons will you take with you to be able to handle challenges more effectively in the future?

Kerry Alison Wekelo, Author of Culture Infusion, COO of Actualize Consulting, and Founder of Zendoway.

KERRY WEKELO, MBA, is the Chief Operating Officer at Actualize Consulting, a financial services consulting firm, and founder of Zendoway, a company that encourages holistic wellness. In her leadership, Kerry blends her experiences as an executive coach, consultant, award-winning author, mindfulness expert, and entrepreneur. Her book and program Culture Infusion: 9 Principles for Creating and Maintaining a Thriving Organizational Culture is the impetus behind Actualize Consulting being named a Top Company Culture by Entrepreneur Magazine. Kerry has authored multiple children’s books, including her award-winning title If It Does Not Grow, Say No, and her Zendoway Cubes received the Parents’ Picks Award. She has been featured on ABC, NBC, NPR, The New York TimesSHRM, Thrive Global, and Corporate Wellness Magazine.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

japatino / Getty Images
Mental Health//

Thrive Guide to Managing Your Stress and Anxiety After a Difficult Life Event

by Thrive Global
Community//

Boost Your Mental Well-Being Like An Optimist

by Michele Attias
Community//

The Five Practices of Remarkably Resilient Leaders

by Tasha Baird-Miller
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.