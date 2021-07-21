Negative to a Moment of Gratitude

In life, there are few things we know for certain. One of those is that we will face challenges and roadblocks—both literally and figuratively—as we navigate our daily life. How we navigate those challenges can make us stronger and more resilient. Many times, in challenges, we are facing negative thoughts or emotions. Reflect on everything good in the moment to set the tone for how you can begin to problem solve. For every negative thought, try to shift to a grateful thought. Below are some suggestions.

Go back to a recent challenge you experienced. Reflect on how you dealt with the challenge. How could you have handled it differently? Can you find something to be grateful for from the experience? What lessons will you take with you to be able to handle challenges more effectively in the future?