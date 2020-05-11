Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Motherhood: An accelerator and not a speed breaker!

Stories of two strong women in my life – my mother and mother-in-law. These stories have taught me life’s most important lessons and it’s amazing to see how those lessons are so relevant for leadership today. Dreaming big at a tender age of 19!  A young couple was sitting in a restaurant in a small […]

By

Stories of two strong women in my life – my mother and mother-in-law.

These stories have taught me life’s most important lessons and it’s amazing to see how those lessons are so relevant for leadership today.

  • Dreaming big at a tender age of 19! 

A young couple was sitting in a restaurant in a small town in India. A bunch of school girls came and sat on the table next to their table. The girls were busy talking and this young woman looked at those girls mesmerised, she was trying to understand what they were saying but couldn’t as they were talking in a language she didn’t understand – English. She looked at her husband and said “when we have kids I want them to be like these girls” (She wanted her kids to speak in English – which meant good education). Her husband smiled and nodded.  

Flashforward 45 years I am one the daughters of this “young lady”. My siblings and I are the result of my mother’s vision. 

Lesson: Motherhood teaches you to set “Big Vision” for yourself, for your family and for your community

As leaders this is the number one skill we need to have – setting the vision for ourselves, our teams and our organization

  • Facing tragedy at a young age of 34!

A mother of two small children losses her husband to sudden heart attack. She had been a homemaker so far and never worked before. Nothing had prepared her for this. She had a choice to go and stay with her parents (which is a common practice in India) or even remarry as she was only 34. But she made the tough choice of staying by herself and taking care of her kids. They had to make a huge change in their life style, they moved to a smaller house, sold the car that they couldn’t afford now, but she was determined to give her kids good education and a good life. She started studying further while doing a part time job, then eventually took a full-time job. All through this time she kept a strong façade and a smiling face so that her kids were not impacted. She went on to work for next 20 years and today she is a proud mother of two reasonably successful sons – one of them is my husband!

For my mother in law motherhood taught her resilience, it helped her to overcome the set back and look for possibilities in distressing times.

Lesson: Motherhood prepares you to overcome setbacks and helps you to pave way for new possibilities in times of disruption.

As leaders resilience is the need of the hour, we need to be prepared to face failures and constantly look for new possibilities/opportunities.

Ritu G. Mehrish, Executive Leadership Coach, Global Speaker and Author at Un:Block

http://bit.ly/RituGMehrish

Ritu Gupta Mehrish is a woman on a mission to humanize leadership. Dedicated to helping leaders openly talk about the challenges, dilemmas and blocks they go through in their leadership journey, Ritu's passion is to highlight the 'human side' in leadership. She believes leaders don’t have to be Superman or Wonder Woman, they don’t have to try to be perfect all the time. Ritu shines the spotlight on the journey of the leaders who are behind building successful CEOs and the organizations – leaders behind the leaders! Her book Leader’s Block (yes, like writers’ block) addresses this and much more.

Ritu is an Executive Coach and Speaker, with 20 years of corporate experience working in companies such as P&G, GE Capital and GE spin-off Genpact. In her most recent role, Ritu ran a multimillion-dollar P&L with 1000 people across eight countries and 5 continents. Throughout her extensive career, Ritu has had the opportunity to work, coach and converse with leaders across the globe from diverse industries. Her business and leadership experience has enabled her to bring in a pragmatic approach to leadership development. Her client list highlights the level of expertise she brings to the leadership topic; Google, PayPal, Swiss Re, JP Morgan, Applied Materials, Intel, Knight Frank, Johnson & Johnson, AIA, Medtronic, IKEA, Deloitte, Wharton Executive Education.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

In Praise of Bravery, Friendship, Travel and Unhurried Time

by Thrive Global
Purpose//

Leadership and Change: Motherhood, At 40, Taught Me What Both Really Are

by Anita Sands
Community//

C-Suite Moms: “ I’d like to believe I am setting an example for my daughter on how to balance life in a hectic, demanding world.” with Andrea Davis and Jessica Abo

by Jessica Abo

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.