Meditation and Children: Visualizing Goals

Continuing with our blog series on meditation and children – including progressive relaxation exercises and the importance of breath, seated meditation, creative visualization definition, and basics, as well as goal setting – today’s blog post will teach you how to help your child visualize his goals.

THE END: NOW IT’S TIME TO VISUALIZE THE GOALS

Now that you and your child have settled upon what the goals are and a specific plan of action to achieve them, it is time for your child to visualize himself carrying out those steps leading to the goals. Up to this point, we’ve been explaining a very logical, left-brain process. Now it is time to engage the creative, right-brain. In this way, your child will be using the entire brain’s resources to help him achieve success.

Once your child has done the exercises to enter that relaxed, happy, peaceful state (as laid out in previous posts Visualization Basics and Setting Goals), he is ready to bring his goals to life. Because your child has already taken a great deal of time and energy in detailing the goals and the action plan, it will be relatively easy seeing himself carrying out those actions.

Walk your child through the following steps until he can do it on his own:

  1. Close your eyes and direct your mind gently to your goal.
  2. See yourself taking the action that you have outlined at each stage in your plan.
  3. For example, if your goal is to get an A in a class that used to give you trouble, you have to break that goal down into smaller parts.
    1. See yourself studying hard for a specific test. Actually envision yourself at your desk, look at each page of the textbook you will have to study carefully.
    2. Feel yourself enjoying the sensation of learning new material with ease.
    3. Imagine yourself raising your hand in class and basking in the pleasure of the teacher’s approval.
    4. Visualize yourself making new friends in class and getting along better with everyone because you feel so confident.
    5. Allow yourself to feel the pleasure of opening the report card at the end of the semester to see a huge letter “A.”

The more your child visualizes the scenes of carrying out the steps that lead to the final goal, the easier it will be for him to summon those images often, day or night. Your child will be able to mentally rehearse these scenarios while taking a bus to school or as he falls asleep at night. The images keep him focused on the goal. And the visualization will also fill your child with the positive feelings and confidence needed to achieve those goals.

I hope you have enjoyed this blog series. If you missed any of the posts, please feel free to read them at Thrive Global or my website.

Part 1: Meditation and Children
Part 2: Progressive Relaxation Exercise
Part 3: The Breath
Part 4: Seated Meditation and The Monkey Mind
Part 5: Creative Visualization
Part 6: Creative Visualization Basics
Part 7: Goal Setting

Dr. Gail Gross, Author and Parenting, Relationships, and Human Behavior Expert

Dr. Gail Gross, Ph.D., Ed.D., M.Ed., a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and member of APA Division 39, is a nationally recognized family, child development, and human behavior expert, author, and educator. Her positive and integrative approach to difficult issues helps families navigate today’s complex problems.

Dr. Gross is frequently called upon by national and regional media to offer her insight on topics involving family relationships, education, behavior, and development issues. A dependable authority, Dr. Gross has contributed to broadcast, print and online media including CNN, the Today Show, CNBC's The Doctors, Hollywood Reporter, FOX radio, FOX’s The O’Reilly Factor, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Times of India, People magazine, Parents magazine, Scholastic Parent and Child Magazine, USA Today, Univision, ABC, CBS, and KHOU's Great Day Houston Show. She is a veteran radio talk show host as well as the host of the nationally syndicated PBS program, “Let’s Talk.” Also, Dr. Gross has written a semi-weekly blog for The Huffington Post and has blogged at EmpowHER.com since 2013. Recently, Houston Women's Magazine named her One of Houston's Most Influential Women of 2016.

Dr. Gross is a longtime leader in finding solutions to the nation’s toughest education challenges. She co-founded the first-of-its kind Cuney Home School with her husband Jenard, in partnership with Texas Southern University. The school serves as a national model for improving the academic performance of students from housing projects by engaging the parents. Dr. Gross also has a public school elementary and secondary campus in Texas that has been named for her.

Additionally, she recently completed leading a landmark, year-long study in the Houston Independent School District to examine how stress-reduction affects academics, attendance, and bullying in elementary school students, and a second study on stress and its effects on learning.

Such work has earned her accolades from distinguished leaders such as the Dalai Lama, who presented her with the first Spirit of Freedom award in 1998. More recently, she was honored in 2013 with the Jung Institute award. She also received the Good Heart Humanitarian Award from Jewish Women International, Perth Amboy High School Hall of Fame Award, the Great Texan of the Year Award, the Houston Best Dressed Hall of Fame Award, Trailblazer Award, Get Real New York City Convention's 2014 Blogging Award, and Woman of Influence Award.

Dr. Gross’ book, The Only Way Out Is Through, is available on Amazon now and offers strategies for coping with loss, drawing from dealing with the death of her own daughter. Her next book, How to Build Your Baby's Brain, is also available on Amazon and teaches parents how to enhance a child’s learning potential through various developmental stages.

Dr. Gross received a BS in Education and an Ed.D. (Doctorate of Education) with a specialty in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Houston. She earned her Master’s degree in Secondary Education with a focus on Psychology from the University of St. Thomas in Houston. Dr. Gross received her second PhD in Psychology, with a concentration in Jungian studies. Dr. Gross was the recipient of Kappa Delta Pi An International Honor Society in Education. Dr. Gross was elected member of the International English Honor Society Sigma Tau Delta.

 

