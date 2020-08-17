Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Limitless Leaders™ Connection: How are you contributing to the most important person in your life – YOU?

Life gets hectic and especially of late as we all face a global pandemic, the war of our lifetime. This has presented challenges along with opportunities in more ways than one. We can get caught up in the “doing” of life instead of the “being” and spend time contributing to our home team, work team […]

Renee Giarrusso Limitless Leaders Connection

Life gets hectic and especially of late as we all face a global pandemic, the war of our lifetime. This has presented challenges along with opportunities in more ways than one. We can get caught up in the “doing” of life instead of the “being” and spend time contributing to our home team, work team and community and we often forget about serving ourselves.

Contribution is a core human need and it satisfies another human need – growth. We grow when we contribute and contribute through growth.

You’ve heard the saying ‘you cannot pour from an empty cup‘ so therefore we need to serve ourselves in order to better contribute to and serve others. Like fuelling a car, if we optimise self-contribution then the car will go further. We will also feel more fulfilled and able to bring our ‘whole selves’ to whatever we do.

Self-care is giving the world the best of you instead of what’s left of you!

We can contribute to ourselves in a plethora of ways and we need to be mindful of how and when we do this, to ensure the Gift of Contribution doesn’t remain unwrapped.

Let’s explore a few ways we can ensure we give back to ourselves:

Wellbeing

What are you doing to ensure you are mentally, spiritually and emotionally looking after yourself? This could be as simple as exercise, meditation, mindfulness and protecting yourself from situations and people that disempower or drain you.

Self-growth

Identify and further develop your competencies and skills. Find out what really motivates you and satisfy these preferences – they will make you feel more energised. By growing yourself, you will have more to contribute to others, both in and out of the workplace.

Reading

Create a reading habit. Research from the University of Sussex found that reading for only six minutes per day can reduce your stress by 68%. It’s a great way to learn, take yourself away from the everyday and contribute to yourself, your growth and your inner peace.

Compliments

Accepting compliments is vital to healthy relationships, especially the one with yourself. By saying ‘thank you’ with gratitude, you are honouring the person giving the compliment and reinforcing the quality or trait you are being complimented on.

Be kind to yourself and as I always say, talk to yourself as you would a friend. We are often harsher on ourselves than anyone else.

Saying ‘no’

Easy to say but not always simple to do, learning to say ‘no’ without guilt can be empowering and will enable you to spend the right time on the right things and people. Trying to be everything to everyone is not sustainable long term. Remember you are saying ‘no’ to the event, not the person – this will make the process easier.

Dedicating time to what you love

What is one thing you are passionate about that you can dedicate time to? What sparks your interest or curiosity? Maybe it’s cooking or learning to play the guitar. We can find the time if we are intentional. The American Time Use Survey showed that we can find up to five hours per day for leisure time.

Self-contribution is vital or your energy can end up in the lost property box. If you are one of those people that find self-contribution indulgent or not a priority, reflect on what it will cost you not being able to contribute to others and live the best version of yourself.

As always Id’ love to hear what resonated with you and how you contribute to the most important person in your life-YOU.

Lead to be limitless…

Renée Giarrusso, LIMITLESS Leadership™ | Communication Expert | Author | Motivational Speaker | Mentor/Coach | Trainer

Specialising in facilitation, training, speaking, mentoring and executive coaching - accelerating LIMITLESS Leaders™, teams and organisations by energising mindset, communication and collaboration to lift performance.

Working with thousands of leaders and organisations in over 24 industries, Renée helps people shift from the overwhelm of a management mindset to a clearer, more focused leadership mindset by enabling leaders to do what really matters and create future leaders in the process.

What makes Renée stand out is that she has first-hand experience in all of the programs she runs. She has led large remote teams, managed sales teams, coached and been coached and is a professional speaker.

At RG Dynamics the program focus areas include; leadership, communication, team collaboration, mindset and habit building and motivational and intelligence. All programs are transformational and tailored to your organisation or individual needs; never a generic out-of-the-box solution.

With over 15 years in senior leadership and sales roles within FMCG, Renée has a great understanding of the needs of executives and leaders to perform at their peak and knows well the day-to-day pressures that can be put on individuals to perform and the amazing benefits that self-development can provide to combat this.

Renée is a member of the ICF and has been an ICF Professional Credentialed Certified Coach (PCC) and NLP practitioner for over nine years. In 2016 she published her first book LIMITLESS Leadership™, a practical guide for exploring where you are at, and what you need to do and think about to lead for even more success, and in 2018, contributed to Leaders of Influence which shared insights from six Australian leaders!

Change can equate to growth, sometimes by pulling the blinkers off, and we can uncover solutions, ideas and new ways of thinking. For more tips on how change can equate to growth, get in touch.

Find out where you sit on the Leadership Ladder. Your responses are anonymous, and the results summarised to help better understand where our market sits so that we can continue to provide, insights, tools and solutions to assist you to move up to be LIMITLESS, co-creative and stand out.

Follow Renée on Facebook, Instagram, IGTV or Twitter, or subscribe to her blog here and her podcast here.

