Lillee Jean On How We Need To Redefine Success

Accept yourself. Accept that the changes you are making will be startling, since you will be moving to a new environment, and perhaps changing your lifestyle, but it will also be a reset for you.

Have you ever noticed how often we equate success with more? Whether that’s more products, more profits, more activities or more accomplishments, we buy into the belief that we have to do more to have more to be more. And that will sum up to success. And then along comes The Great Resignation. Where employees are signaling that the “more” that’s being offered — even more pay, more perks, and more PTO — isn’t summing up to success for them. We visited with leaders who are redefining what success means now. Their answers might surprise you.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Lillee Jean.

Lillee Jean is a well-known social media celebrity, with long ties to the borough of Queens in New York City. She is a content creator, influencer, actress, model, entrepreneur, beauty and health blogger, and lifestyle vlogger. Self-taught in makeup, she is known for her easy-to-use makeup tutorials that can go from soft glam to full-on glamorous looks. Lillee Jean is also an advocate for cyberbullying and the environment. While she mainly focuses her content on beauty and health which airs on her YouTube Channel, she has created her web series, called Lillee Jean TALKS! Live, which airs live on her IG TV channel, as well as runs on her YouTube, and own website. She likes to explore other additional subjects on her channel, which range from digital art to mental health.

Thank you for making time to visit with us about the topic of our time. Our readers would like to get to know you a bit better. Can you please tell us about one or two life experiences that most shaped who you are today?

Having my own business has always been my dream. Even when I was younger, I thought that I would one day work for myself, but I had no idea what it would be. My first time experimenting with stop motion photography and posting it on my blog was fun, and I loved the feedback I received from my friends. As I grew older, I began watching youtube videos, particularly the makeup tutorials. I loved watching how people blended their techniques and skills, and following their development fascinated me. Having decided I want to do it myself, I started to upload my own makeup tutorials. The rest, as they say, is history. I found the artistry of makeup to be extraordinary and the rest just followed as I ‘grew up” in the industry.

We all have myths and misconceptions about success. What are some myths or misconceptions that you used to believe?

The notion that it would be easy to get to the top of where you wanted to be, with a lucrative job, used to appeal to me. Work for yourself can be rewarding, but it isn’t so easy. You put in a lot of work, and while you want to be perfect when you work for someone else, I think it almost becomes an obsession when you work for yourself.

How has your definition of success changed?

I have never changed my definition. Success is not only defined by the value of money, but also by the value it brings to your life. To me, anything meaningful that touches people is successful.

The pandemic, in many ways, was a time of collective self-reflection. What changes do you believe we need to make as a society to access success post pandemic?

The opportunity for people to rethink their identity and goals is an important aspect to realize. Through a need to make a living, perhaps not a want, new entrepreneurs were born, who started their own online businesses. For example, I had heard that dabblers in crafting, opened shops on Etsy, redefining themselves, and found what makes them feel good.

What do you see as the unexpected positives in the pandemic? We would love to hear a few of your stories or examples.

In my opinion, the independence people are displaying in terms of what they want to do with their lives has been quite liberating. As you know, we had all of these people working low-paying jobs, and they suddenly realized that once the doors of opportunity shut because of the pandemic, they were talented, and had so much more to offer society than they had thought. It has been amazing to watch all the creations since the pandemic began. These projects are a true testament to people’s resilience in trying times.

We’re all looking for answers about how to be successful now. Could you please share “5 Ways To Redefine Success Now?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Knowing yourself is the first step. Ask yourself, “What do I gain and what do I want to change in my life?”; Redefine. Knowing who you are will help you ask yourself questions, such as “what makes me happy?; Accept yourself. Accept that the changes you are making will be startling, since you will be moving to a new environment, and perhaps changing your lifestyle, but it will also be a reset for you; Make a plan. Every time you do something, you should have a road map of where you’re going. Plan out in your mind the next stage of your life; Take action. There is no room for procrastination. You need to accept and implement this path after you have decided it’s the one you want to follow.

How would our lives improve if we changed our definition of success?

Almost everyone wants to achieve success, but I believe that how we do it is the most important factor. It isn’t just about money, success is about feeling fulfilled, being rewarded for the work you do, as well as hopefully helping others in the process.

What’s the biggest obstacle that stands in the way of our redefined success? And what advice would you offer about overcoming those obstacles?

Fear is, in my opinion, the hardest denominator. Many people are afraid to step off the bridge and try something new. A more balanced, happy life is likely to be found if people learn to overcome their fear of failure, or what others think of them.

Where do you go to look for inspiration and information about how to redefine success?

The question I ask myself is what do I want to do next. I ask my team for their opinions and feedback. The final decision is mine, but I think it is really important to be able to run things past others that I respect.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He, she or they might just see this if we tag them.

If I had the chance, I would love to meet Scarlett Johansson for lunch. She has proven to be not only strong, but also willing to stand by her own beliefs. In taking on a media giant, she went against everything they tell women not to do, because she was wronged, and she won. Her strength and fierceness are inspiring.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lilleejean/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGQF-GZ2oWfgb1NN3QtJJlA (Lillee Jean)

Websites: https://www.lilleejean.com and https://www.lilleejeanbeauty.com

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/REALlilleejean/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealLilleeJean

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/LilleeJean

Digital Art: https://www.deviantart.com/lilleejean

Giphy: https://giphy.com/lilleejean

Tenor: https://tenor.com/official/lilleejean

IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm10479689/

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.